Perth is one of the UK’s most-wanted staycations

Perth is one of the most-wanted places to visit in the UK, as life slowly begins to return to normal.

With lockdown restrictions starting to lift south of the border, and Scotland imminently set to follow suit, it is no surprise that the UK’s Google trends average for ‘staycations’ has seen an 89% increase over the past month.

Eager to find out which are the most popular cities for a UK holiday, experts from OnBuy.com’s outdoor recreation department utilized online analytics tool SEM Rush to reveal where in the UK people are most searching online to potentially visit this year.

The total search volumes were divided by the corresponding population of each city and multiplied by the value of 100 to calculate monthly searches per 100 people.

Perth was given the title of ‘The Fair City’ by Sir Walter Scott, and hundreds of years later, it’s easy to see why the name has stuck.

The Fair City came third in the overall poll, behind York and Bath, with Inverness close behind in fourth.

With a mixture of beautiful buildings, history, and the magnificent River Tay running through the city, it’s very easy to fall in love with Perth.

Edinburgh made it into the list at 13th, with Glasgow 22nd, Aberdeen 39th, and Stirling 42nd.