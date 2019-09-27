Party the night away at Dunkeld House Hotel

Are you ready to party the night away?

Start picking out your outfit and get your dancing shoes shined. The sparkling Dunkeld House Hotel festive party nights are back!

Nestled into the beautiful Perthshire landscape this four-star luxury hotel boasts a magical Christmas experience for all.

The traditional Scottish country house set alongside the River Tay and within 280 acres of beautiful woodlands is the perfect setting for your Christmas get together.

Start the evening with a sparkling reception drink then wine and dine with a three course dinner. Finish off celebrations with a live band and dance the night away with family, friends or colleagues.

If you don’t want your festive celebrations to end, stay overnight in one of our luxury rooms or suites.

Wake up the following morning to a full Scottish breakfast in the riverside restaurant overlooking the River Tay and surrounds.

Those choosing to stay overnight also have the opportunity to relax and indulge at the spa and health club with full use of the heated pool, sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi. Feel extra special and pamper yourself with a magical spa or beauty treatment.

Or get yourself party ready with a Mii makeup full party night or Christmas party eyes makeover.

The 2019 party nights run over the first three weekends in December:

Friday 6th or Saturday 7th December

Friday 13th or Saturday 14th December

Friday 20th or Saturday 21th December

Evening packages start from £49 per person. Overnight packages start from £99 per person. Spa and beauty treatments are priced separately.

Visit Dunkeld House Hotel to book or for further details or email reservations@dunkeldhousehotel.co.uk, call 01350 727771.