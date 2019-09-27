Gearing up for Royal National Mod in Glasgow

Glasgow’s George Square will play host to a sensational party featuring names from across the Scottish Gaelic music scene to mark the opening of the Royal National Mod – and everyone’s invited!

Scots Trad-rock band Mànran will headline the free opening ceremony concert on Friday, 11 October, with Scotland’s 33-strong Gaelic Eurovision choir Alba as well as some of Scotland’s top pipers, highland and contemporary dancers, Traditional singers and a beat boxer also performing across the evening.

The Royal National Mod, organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach, is the biggest Gaelic festival in the world. Taking place in Scotland each year, 2019 marks its return to Glasgow for the first time in almost 30 years.

The opening concert is the first of a number of Mod Fringe performances which make up a jam-packed programme of ceilidhs, concerts, sport and family events running alongside The Mod competition which sees thousands of people from across the world take part in or watch more than 200 competitions in Highland Dancing, literature, drama, Gaelic music and song.

The opening ceremony line-up finds Gaelic singer Catherine Tinney, who was a finalist in this year’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Trad Musician of the Year competition, collaborating with beat boxer Bigg Taj and Step Dancer Sophie Stevenson in a fusion of cultures; pipers Anne Sinclair, John Campbell, John MacLeod and Cameron MacLeod kick off the evening and two dhol and piping performers Goldie and Jonathan Graham will show the crowds how they bring Asian and Scottish music together. Highland Dancers, led by Cara MacKinnon will show audiences their special interpretation of modern highland dancing and Mòd Ghlaschu’s Massed Children’s Choir will treat the crowd to 2 songs, written especially for the Mod.

Councillor David McDonald, chair of Glasgow Life and Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Mòd Glaschu 2019 promises to be a major celebration and the opening concert will set the tone for the fantastic display of Gaelic music and culture that will be showcased across the city over nine days. Everyone is welcome to come down to George Square and join in the free open-air party for a night of fun and unforgettable performances featuring pipers, choirs and dancers – not to forget great music from Scottish sensation Mànran.”

John Morrison, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: ‘We are thrilled the Royal National Mòd will be returning to Glasgow for the first time in 29 years, and are looking forward to Gaelic being embraced by people in the city, with an exciting array of fringe events lined up for the whole family. Each year, we kick-start the celebrations in style and this year is set to be no different.’

D-I Brown, chair of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Mòd Ghlaschu said: ‘The LOC are delighted to have organised a Fringe Programme that is reflective of multi-cultural Glasgow and to have a range of musicians and performers collaborating to deliver an ambitious programme of events between the 10 and 19 of October.’

Other highlights from across the programme will include Gaelic royalty coming together for Glasgow Gold – a concert at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday 15 October that will showcase some of the biggest names on the Gaelic and traditional music scene.

The first Saturday night of the Mod will also showcase a special performance curated by three young Gaelic speakers who attended Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu (the Glasgow Gaelic School) who are working with the Glasgow Schools Orchestra on a night that explores young people’s interpretation of Gaelic language and culture in the world they live in. Entitled Our Language, Our Music…Our Glasgow the concert will take place in City Halls on Saturday 12th October and will showcase the remarkable talent of young people from all walks of life across the city.

There are a huge number of free activities for families across the week. More information on the programme is available here.

Mòd Ghlaschu 2019 Opening Ceremony and Concert takes place at 8.30pm on Friday 11 October in George Square, Glasgow. Entry is free.

Our Language, Our Music… Our Glasgow takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday 12th October in City Halls, Glasgow. Tickets are available HERE.

Glasgow Gold Concert takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday 15th October in the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Tickets are available HERE.

For more information on the 2019 Mod Fringe programme visit: https://modghlaschu2019.com/glasgow-mod-2019/events-programme.