Nine hotels in Scotland for country pursuits

There is a time for relaxation and a time for exertion.

And while on holiday in Scotland, there is no finer location for taking part in the many country pursuits that take you out and give you the chance to explore the vibrant and majestic beauty of Scotland’s varied coast and countryside.

Here are nine of the Good Hotel Guide’s hotels in Scotland for country pursuits…

A small hotel in a dramatic setting above Loch Linnhe, with the Morvern mountains beyond, The Airds Hotel is a a former ferry inn with an abundance of charm. Inside, it is all fresh flowers, log fires, tartan armchairs and books to borrow, while guests can borrow bicycles and take packed lunches out for days in the country. For those looking for greater adventure, there is a ready supply of outdoor pursuits including hill walking, falconry and whale watching is within easy reach.

Coul House, Highland

Steeped in stories of baronets and scandalous affairs, Coul House is a magnificent property complete with mature trees and a sense of magic, complete with a “fairy trail” through the rhododendrons. Dogs are welcome and the hotel has a warm sense of welcome as a family hotel, whilst outside the doors magnificent views draw you in and guests can indulge in fishing, boat trips, mountain climbing or even a trop to the local distilleries.

Langass Lodge, Locheport

A cosy spot in a remote position overlooking Langass sea loch, Langass Lodge is a former sporting lodge, that takes in panoramas across the water to the peak of Ben Eaval. There is a sense of connecting with the wild outdoors at this hotel, where vegetables are grown in the garden and the local hand-dived scallops are particularly good. Meanwhile, diversions for active sorts: fishing, cycling, kayaking; otter walks to the edge of the loch.

East Haugh House, Pitlochry

This family friendly hotel is a wonderful opportunity to roam the banks of nearby rivers Tummel and Tay, and through the woodland close by, before hearty meals in the 17th-century turreted stone house. Combining the ultimate in modern details such as a new suite with a cinema room and spa bath, East Haugh House is also a wonderful place to take part in the fishing and hunting excursions on nearby estates that are regularly arranged.

Forss House, Highland

Wooded grounds and the meandering River Forss set a tranquil scene for this Georgian hotel with strong fishing links. Seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients are the order of the day, and in particular we recommend the Finnan haddock at breakfast in the sunny conservatory. There is so much to see and do in the surrounding area, whether you wish to visit historic castles or see the Northern Lights, go trout fishing, surfing, golf, horse riding and mountain biking are also favourite past times and opportunities to explore the surrounding area.

Tigh an Dochais, Isle of Skye

A contemporary bed and breakfast on the Isle of Skye, designed by award-winning architects, Tigh an Dochais is a five star destination in the most outstanding of natural surroundings. The location is ideally placed for touring Skye and Lochalsh, while walkers revel in exploring the outlying hills. Take a stroll onto the beach from the house for some beachcombing or launch your kayak from the bottom of the garden.

Ballathie House, Perth and Kinross

An exquisite country house hotel, Ballathie House has been a retreat for generations, and with its four star status and historic charm it offers guests award-winning dining while outdoor country sport lovers can enjoy Ballathie as their Perthshire base for golfing, fishing, stalking, shooting, cycling and many other countryside activities. This is the place where quiet seclusion meets good taste and romance all in one.

Muckrach Country House Hotel, Highland

A luxury hotel in Cairngorm National Park in the Scottish Highlands, Muckrach Country House Hotel is a beautifully restored Victorian shooting lodge surrounded by 10 acres of spectacular pastureland and a Scottish castle. There are two dog friendly garden rooms and the lodge is recognised as a fun filled hub for shooting, skiing and fishing within the Scottish Highlands.

Chirnside Hall, Scottish Borders

A small country-house hotel in the Scottish Borders, Chirnside Hall was built in 1834 as a holiday home and continues to offer a welcoming escape nearly two hundred years later. Good food and roaring fires create a charmed ambience looking out over the Cheviot Hills just a short drive from the Lammermuir Hills and Berwickshire coast. While the hotel is conveniently located for the shops and sights of Edinburgh and Newcastle, there is also a myriad of country pursuits to enjoy and take part in, such as fly fishing on the famous River Tweed, walking amidst the wildlife such as birds of prey, deer, hares and otters and hill-walking in the Lammermuirs and Cheviots.

From a selection of hotels for country pursuits.