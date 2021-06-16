New walking tour app helps Glasgow get back on its feet

From the latest graffiti murals to historic female icons that shaped Glasgow, visitors will be able to explore the Dear Green Place with the help of the new Glasgow Walking Tours app.

Launched this week, the self-guided walking tours are a fun way to explore our city and stay active.

Developed to support the city’s recovery after the devastating impact of the pandemic by attracting visitors to the city, enhancing the visitor experience and supporting the local guides who have contributed to the project.

The innovative storytelling app uses GPS technology and provides a fun gateway to Glasgow through five Weegie-themed audio tours that signpost you across the city.

Keeping you entertained on your urban adventure, Glasgow City Pass has collaborated with local tour guides to create a unique offer that incorporates neighbourhood knowledge and fascinating topics.

It’s free to download and includes the Women of Glasgow tour to start you off.

The tours include everything from the dark and gruesome underbelly history of our industrial city to the rich and vibrant musical culture of our landmarks and venues.

If you love art, enjoy a picturesque trail of the city’s murals by top graffiti artists whilst you listen to the inspiration behind their striking pieces.

You can also follow the footsteps of the city’s female pioneers in the remarkable women of Glasgow tour or find treasure and hidden landmarks in the West End.

While exploring the city you can also take advantage of local food and promotions, from local favourites such as Mharsanta, Van Winkle, Ill Pavone and Gamba – with more to be added.

If you’re a local, you’ll experience Glasgow as you’ve never done before, get under the skin of the city and discover the stories behind the places and people you pass every day. If you’re a visitor, the tours provide a unique way to explore the city from a local perspective, delving deep into its past and present.

Supported by Experience Glasgow and developed by Open Pass Scotland – who have successfully launched both the Edinburgh and Stirling City Pass, the interactive app is the first phase of the Glasgow City Pass which is planned for release later in the year.

This compelling new product will offer a handpicked selection of local experiences for one price, helping you see more of Glasgow whilst saving you money.

Glasgow City Pass Walking Tours is a successful recipient of the city’s tourism industry network – Experience Glasgow, and their collaboration fund to encourage the city’s industry to work together in inspiring ways to develop and deliver an enhanced visitor experience. Attracting tourists to stay longer, spend more and improve the business bottom line, the fund is now open for applications from independent groups.

Gordon McIntyre, Chairman of Experience Glasgow, said: ‘We’re excited to support the first phase of Glasgow City Pass as it launches this week. It’s an exciting new urban product and a wonderful way to explore the city in a new light.’

Geoff Morrison, founder of Open Pass Scotland said: ‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with Experience Glasgow to launch the audio-guided Glasgow Walking Tour App. This has been an exciting collaboration with local walking tour providers as we look to innovate and showcase Glasgow’s outstanding visitor offering. This is also an important milestone in the launch of the Glasgow City Pass as we continue to work alongside local tourism providers to increase footfall across the city.’

Glasgow City Pass Glasgow Walking Tours is available to download for free from the App Store and Google Play Store.

For more information about Glasgow’s Tourism and Visitor Plan, click HERE.