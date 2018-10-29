New Scottish additions for 2019 Good Hotel Guide

This month the 2019 Good Hotel Guide launched with a record-breaking 860 hotels listed in its prestigious pages.

Amongst them, new additions in Scotland include winners of the coveted Cesar Awards – widely reputed to be the Oscars of the hotel industry.

Here are the new hotels in Scotland to be selected for the 2019 Good Hotel Guide…

Jura Hotel, Craighouse

The Isle of Jura is famous for its deer, its whiskey and its warm hospitality, which is epitomised within the white washed walls of the Jura Hotel. With views of the sea and within easy reach of the Jura Distillery, the family-run hotel wowed Guide reviewers this year for its attention to detail. As the island’s only pub it offers guests a really cosy resting place with superb food and particularly wonderful cake that is well deserved after a day exploring the outstanding landscape.

Kinloch Lodge, Sleat

This historic lodge on the Isle of Skye is all about world-class food and a mesmerising location. Sitting at the foot of a mountain and on the edge of Loch na Dal, the island feels a million miles away from the rest of the world – the perfect place to snuggle down next to a roaring fire amongst the ancient portraits of residents gone by and with a glass of whisky to warm the cockles. Here, daytimes are spent fishing, foraging, stalking and wild walking, but for those interested in the culinary expertise of the lcoation, cookery courses are also available – no wonder it is a newfound favourite of the Guide.

The Old Priory Bed and Breakfast, Kelso

This unassuming B&B in the heart of the Scottish Borders is nestled into the cobbled streets of Kelso. It has a widespread reputation for its warmth and homely luxury and superb customer service, selected repeatedly as a top pick by Lonely Planet and the Rough Guide as well. The classic Georgian townhouse is ideally suited to exploring the surrounding countryside – perhaps a trip to Alnwick Castle where much of Harry Potter was filmed, while those preferring golf or fishing will also find plenty to entertain within easy reach.

Marmalade Hotel, Portree

A luxurious new hotel on the Isle of Skye, Marmalade Hotel is a 10 minute walk from the harbour town of Portree and guests wake in the morning to views of the water. The property has been beautifully renovated in contemporary style, so it fuses all the luxuries of modern travel with this wonderful history as the house of the treasurer for the estate on which it sits – owned at the time of construction by Lord MacDonald of Sleat. These historic roots are echoes throughout Portree, but are combined with luxurious, modern and cosy rooms and suites as well as superb food sourced from local suppliers.

The Dunstane Houses, Edinburgh

In the heart of Edinburgh, The Dunstane Houses are refined and romantic four and five star properties set across two heritage buildings. Family run, it brings a touch of Orkney into the city with 16 newly refurbished rooms that have a sense of tradition as well as modern style. Thoughtful details include Noble Isle toiletries and heritage tweed soft furnishings, although we’re particular fans of The Dunstane Suite for special occasions, complete with a copper bath for a really good soak with views of the city outside.

The Ship Inn, Elie

This charming pub with rooms on the Fife coast is about doing everything the local way. Superb local seafood, staff who know everything there is to know about the surrounding area, and the only pub cricket team in the country – who practice on the beach at low tide. As soon as you arrive here you feel like a member of the family, and when you head to your room you will find a light and breezy style that’s the stuff coastal holidays are made of, many with views of Elie bay. Food and drink is very much a part of the experience, whether you opt for a light lunch, a rustic evening meal, a warm cuppa or what they claim to be the finest Bloody Mary in the East Neuk.

Galson Farm Guest House, South Galson

Offering the comforts of home, Galson Farm Guest House is an understated haven on the Isle of Lewis, where bird watching and beach combing are daily activities and Gaelic is the everyday language. This magical little corner of the world is run by Richard and Elaine, who invite you to share their 18th century farmhouse with views of the Atlantic Ocean. Meals are about good old fashioned home cooking using either home grown or local produce, and days are filled with outdoor adventures over land and sea.