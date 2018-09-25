New playground planner is a first for Gleneagles

An internationally-famous Scottish hotel has appointed a specialist dedicated to helping younger guests and their families make the most of the 850-acre Perthshire estate this October half term holiday.

Gleneagles Hotel has appointed its first dedicated playground planner, with Sara McEwan, 45, from Bridge of Allan, taking on the exciting new position following over three years’ international experience, including her former role as guest and hospitality manager at Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Sara will now be on hand to create bespoke action-packed itineraries for families in search of fun countryside pursuits and leisure activities at Gleneagles throughout the October half term holidays.

As part of the guest relations team, Sara will skillfully personalise each programme of events for every family and their individual needs, including hand selected picnics for all ages and dietary requirements.

Families can enjoy everything from Nature Craft activities exploring the flora and fauna around the Gleneagles estate; pony riding; family falconry; off-road driving; golf camp; archery; create a bear workshop and Halloween cookie decorating.

Gleneagles’ Playground Planners can also arrange a pony lead-rein lesson for children aged three years and over, mini Land Rovers for children aged four years and over, as well as bike hire and a ‘Welly Walk’ in the countryside to search for muddy puddles to jump around in.

Families will also get the chance to meet Sara’s faithful assistant, Henry, an 8-month old golden Labrador, who’s cuddly appeal makes him a big hit with children and adults alike.

Sara said: ‘I’m really looking forward to helping to create really personalised experiences for families during the October half term holidays and beyond. It’s great to know we can have such a positive impact on a family’s time together in the great outdoors and help them create memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.

‘I’m already getting to know each of our guests individually and building a relationship with them. Meeting our guests in person is so rewarding, especially when they have never visited Gleneagles before. We’ve so much on offer to families in our 850-acre outdoor playground, so it’s a real pleasure to be able to share all of this with people of all ages.

‘I’ve already been lucky enough to try out the October half term family activities for myself so I’ve first-hand experience of the services on offer to our guests. It’s definitely a perk of the job.’