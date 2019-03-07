New name as global brand opens first Scots hotel

A leading global boutique luxury brand has opened the doors to its first Scottish property: Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel.

Formerly The Principal, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is located in one of Edinburgh’s most beautiful squares in the Georgian New Town and, a UNESCO world heritage site. The 184 rooms and 15 suites are part of seven interconnecting Georgian townhouses which showcase Kimpton’s bold and playful design.

Under its new brand the hotel will now offer Kimpton’s signature perks such as in-room yoga mats and Kimpton’s ‘Forgot It, We’ve Got it’ service offering important guest essentials from curling and straightening irons, to tweezers.

Guests can also meet fellow travellers at Kimpton’s daily social hour in the hotel’s BABA Bar, take part in free fitness and wellness classes at the recently refurbished, state-of-the-art gym, or enjoy a relaxing treatment at The Spa.

Another standout concept at Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is No. 33, a hotel within a hotel that can be booked for exclusive use for up to 24 guests. Perfect for groups, special events, private weddings or just to hang out with your closest friends, No. 33 offers an intimate, homelike space.

The space includes the Townhouse Suite, three signature suites, three junior suites, and six other bedrooms. The dining room and drawing room can also be used for entertaining guests.

Founded in 1981 in San Francisco by Bill Kimpton, Kimpton’s heartfelt approach to hospitality has translated to unique, design-led hotels in city centres, beachside resorts, and mountain getaways globally. Kimpton has a rich history in reviving historical buildings, weaving in a signature style and spirit while honouring the building’s original character.

In turn, the spaces are transformed to offer a place of belonging and community, where guests can truly be themselves. The brand’s approachable luxury experience is fuelled by empowered people who champion heartfelt, personal connections.

Johan Scheepers, general manager, Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel said: ‘Kimpton has built its brand on the belief that heartfelt human connections make people’s lives better. We inspire curiosity and embrace people exactly as they are, creating truly meaningful guest experiences.

‘Each Kimpton hotel is an escape from the ordinary, and Kimpton Charlotte Square hotel will offer a vibrant Scottish service full of charm and personality, in one of the world’s most historic cities. We also have a small surprise from local artist Edinburgh Sketcher in every room.’

Kimpton is renowned for its award-winning collection of seasonally-inspired restaurants and bars. At the heart of Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is The Garden, a space full of natural light where guests can sit back and relax for a drink or a meal, whatever the time of day or night. Destination restaurant BABA is inspired by the flavours of the Levant and offers playfully curated mezze dishes that are best shared around the generous wooden tables. BABA’s unique cocktail menu offers an original twist on the classics, with options such as a Sesamartini or Olive Oil Negroni.

Kimpton Charlotte Square Hotel is the second UK opening for the brand following the successful opening of Kimpton Fitzroy London in October 2018.

Kimpton will continue to grow its UK footprint in the coming months with highly anticipated openings in Glasgow and Manchester. Kimpton was recently named the fifth best company to work for on the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For list, the company’s 10th year on the highly-coveted list.