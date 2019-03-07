China showcase for Scotland’s world class heritage

The Royal Society of Edinburgh will lead a 10-strong delegation to Xi’an in China, home of the Terracotta Warriors, next week.

The team from Scotland’s National Academy will meet with Chinese experts in heritage preservation.

Leading figures from Scotland representing various organisations such as Historic Environment Scotland, National Museum of Scotland, Society Antiquaries of Scotland, AOC Archaeology Group, the Glasgow School of Art, Heriot-Watt University and the University of Highlands and Islands Archaeology Institute will meet with like-minded experts to strengthen and build on existing relationships between both countries and discuss research collaborations between Scotland and China.

These joint workshops provide a vital platform for like-minded experts to network and establish trusted relationships that lead to collaborations not only through joint project funding but also relations between institutes of both countries which has a lasting impact.

Diana Murray, CBE, FRSE, will lead the team in China and is very keen to showcase Scotland’s heritage journey through discovery, research, and public engagement.

She said: ‘This is a wonderful opportunity for scholars from Scotland and China to compare and contrast our approach to the heritage of our respective countries. We hope to generate a strong working collaboration that will support further knowledge exchange and research partnerships.’

The RSE continues to develop these activities with its partners in China – on this occasion, with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS). The British Embassy in China, particularly the Scottish Affairs Office continues to be hugely supportive of these RSE-China relations.

The RSE Vice-President International, Professor Marian Scott, added: ‘I am absolutely delighted that the RSE is sending a delegation to China, as part of our partnership with CASS. We will be guests of the CASS Institute of Archaeology in the city of Xian, known worldwide for the Terracotta army.

‘Cultural Heritage and its preservation are important topics and I look forward to the shared experiences and learning.’

Both Professor Scott and RSE International Relations Manager, Alan Salonika look forward to their continued meetings with CASS.

The RSE continues to play a key role in contributing to the development of the thriving Scotland-China relations.