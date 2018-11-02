New lighting highlights beautiful fountain at night

The Ross Fountain in Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens is, for the first time, glistening after dark as the new lighting was switched on.

The recently restored water feature in West Princes Street Gardens has been fitted with a low energy, state of the art, waterproof LED system integral within the fountain pools which will project ripples as the water is moved by the wind, creating a shimmering effect after dark.

The water supply was temporarily switched off on October 1 to allow the works to take place ahead of today’s switch on.

Water began flowing through the Fountain for the first time since 2010 when restoration works were completed by the Ross Development Trust on 8 July 2018.

The whole conservation project process, which cost around £2m, was completed on schedule following 40,000 working hours to restore it and 650 litres of paint to bring it back to its former glory.

David Ellis, managing director of the Ross Development Trust, said: ‘We are delighted with the new lighting system, the final piece in the restoration of the fountain.

‘This new lighting scheme creates the opportunity for people to enjoy the fountain in a way it has never been experienced before. Through modern, sensitive, lighting techniques the Fountain now comes to life after dark, so it can be enjoyed by all through the winter months.’

Councillor Donald Wilson, culture and communities convener for the City of Edinburgh Council said: ‘This new lighting will allow everyone to keep enjoying the Ross Fountain’s new look, even in the dark days of winter.

‘It is thanks to an incredible restoration process by the Ross Development Trust that we have the Fountain back to its beautiful original best, and I’m grateful for the Trust’s continued investment.’

The lights will be switched on each evening at dusk and switched off at 11pm.

The illuminated fountain can be seen from The Mound and Princes Street.