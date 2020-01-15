Name the train competition is launched

Stirling’s popular Land Train is looking for a name and needs the public’s help to find the perfect title.

Go Forth Stirling, which runs the attraction, has launched a `Name the Stirling Land Train’ competition with children asked to come up with suggestions which bring the Land Train to life and reflect its connection to Stirling.

A shortlist of proposed names will be drawn up and put to a public vote with the most popular name chosen for the Land Train in mid-February.

Prizes are on offer for the contest winner including the chance to attend the Land Train Relaunch and Naming Ceremony.

Go Forth Stirling chair Danielle McRorie-Smith said: ‘We’re excited to have launched this competition to find the best name for our Land Train which is popular with families across Stirling and beyond.

‘We’re keen to have public involvement in deciding a title and are sure entrants will use their imagination to come up with some witty and creative names which would be perfect for the Land Train.

‘Perhaps they’ll take some inspiration from the names of Scotland’s ice gritters who include Sir Andy Flurry, Luke Snowalker and Grittie McVittie!

‘Our one stipulation is that the name should have some kind of link to Scotland or Stirling which should help youngsters come up with something that really suits our fantastic train.’

Entries can be made by completing a nomination form which can be picked up on board the Land Train, in the Stirling Arcade or ONLINE HERE.

Children must be aged 12 or under to enter and there is a maximum of one name to be submitted per child.

A shortlist of up to six of the suggested names will be drawn up by Go Forth Stirling staff and Board members once the competition ends on Friday January 31.

Those names will be announced on Wednesday February 5 and followed by a public vote running for one week between Friday February 7 and 14.

Anyone can vote for the final name and votes will be cast via an online form on the Go Forth Stirling website.

Competition prizes include certificates and a family trip on the Land Train for all those whose names are shortlisted.

And the child whose name is chosen following the public vote will have the chance to enjoy a family fun day out in Stirling including lunch and attraction passes.

The winner and their family will also be invited to attend the Naming Ceremony when the Land Train is relaunched with its new name during the February school holidays.

Go Forth Stirling project manager Mags Fenner added: ‘We’re looking forward to seeing what names are put forward and hope families have some fun coming up with ideas.

‘Then it’ll be interesting to watch the votes coming in online as the shortlisted names battle it out for victory!’

Part of the five-year Go Forth Stirling Business Plan, the Landtrain was introduced during Easter 2018 with the aim of operating through the main tourism months and providing a key link between traders and Stirling Castle.

Initially, it ran through the city centre up to the Castle before a new and extended route was launched in summer 2019 taking in the Forthside area and covering more of the city and its attractions.

Passengers can join the Land Train at Forthside Car Park, near the Vue Cinema, or get on board at various stops along the route.

The train travels along Forthside Way towards the city centre with stops at Barnton Street, King Street, St John Street (set down only), the Castle Esplanade, Broad Street and Station Road before heading back to Forthside.

The Land Train is free for children under five and a hop on/ hop off day pass costs £3.50.

A dedicated Facebook page has been set up for the attraction with information about running times and more.

For details, visit www.facebook.com/GoForthStirlingLandTrain