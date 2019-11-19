It’s World Toilet Day – is this the finest loo in Scotland?
Scotland has many incredible beauty spots and tourist attractions, but there can be few stranger than the Victorian toilets on the Isle of Bute.
Today is World Toilet Day – an official United Nations international observance day on 19 November to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis – and to mark it, we celebrate one of the nation’s finest public lavatories.
Conveniences don’t normally feature in a list of things to see, but the Victorian toilets on the island are well worth a pee-k.
Commissioned in 1899 by Rothesay Harbour Trust, the loos on the Isle of Bute are a superb example of Victorian opulence.
It’s had five star reviews on TripAdvisor.
Iser MWSpear said: ‘Situated on Rothesay Pier, this beautifully preserved “gentlemen’s convenience” was saved from demolition some years ago. The porcelain urinals and toilet pedestals are particularly fine examples from a bygone era. For a modest fee you can wander around and marvel at the opulent fittings. Worth a “wee” visit.’
Q6147UWharrys from St Andrews added: ‘While waiting for the return ferry I noticed these toilets. 40p to go have a look round. That’s all I did, but these are active toilets none the less. Well worth putting your head round the door, as toilets go, they were beautiful inside.’
Wayne B agreed: ‘You need to visit these toilets whether you need to go or not, it is a real step back in time. It is worth all of £0.40 it costs.’
Wisest-old-man said: ‘We were well aware of this curiosity, but it still has to be seen to be believed. It shows just how popular the town was for away days for Glaswegians a hundred years ago. Definitely in contrast to how many of the town’s buildings look today.’
Yvonneryder concurred: ‘We called in to check these out. Their in brilliant condition and definitely worth a look. The lady in charge was lovely and made sure the blokes got privacy and the ladies got a chance to see them too.’
Madelaine453 concluded: ‘Love all things Victorian! These toilets were in pristine condition! Beautiful Victorian tiles and the sinks,taps! A must see for the history lover!’