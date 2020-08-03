Inveraray may open in winter as guests return

INVERARAY Castle may open in November and December for the first time if there’s enough demand after the Argyll landmark welcomed its first visitors of the year.

The castle and its gardens reopened last month, with the first 200 guests receiving free tablet.

The site intends to open from Thursdays to Mondays until the end of October, but could remain open into the winter.

Castle manager Alyce Paton said: “We are thrilled with the reception so far; visitors are so considerate of each other while inside and those I have spoken to really seem to understand what a big undertaking it has been for us to get ready to open safely this season.

“The new route and additional rooms seem to be popular, especially for those who have visited before and my personal favourite is the new entrance to the garden across the Saloon bridge – which you may recognise as the entrance for Duneagle Castle in Downton Abbey.”

A new, one-way route leads visitors through the castle, giving access to some of its private bedrooms and one of the original spiral stairs built to allow servants to move behind the scenes.

In the gardens, a new series of interpretation panels links the natural beauty of the area to the story of Inveraray and clan Campbell.

Read more stories about how Scotland’s businesses are bouncing back from the coronavirus lockdown on Scottish Field’s news pages.