Improvement works on Ness Islands completed

The final phase of work to improve footpaths in an attractive part of Inverness has been completed.

The Ness Islands footpaths in Inverness has been finished, creating better access for anyone coming to enjoy this scenic part of the city.

The improvements involved the restructure and repair of paths leading up to the bridges and improving access by reducing and resurfacing the inclines as well as the creation of a new low level loop path suitable for anyone enjoying a circular walk but not crossing the River Ness at the Silver Wells Bridge.

The Ness Islands are a beautiful natural park, a group of islands in the middle of the River Ness connected by suspension bridges, built in Victorian times.

A new retaining barrier to prevent cyclists overshooting the raised path has also been installed.

The work was carried out by Brandon Landscaping and complements the works on the bridges, tree maintenance, pathways and preventing bank erosion that has taken place in stages over the last two years.

This has included a full survey of all the trees followed by pruning and removal of branches by a tree surgeon, measures put in place to address erosion of the banks, the replacement of decking boards and the cleaning and painting of the main bridges.

Funding for the improvements has come from the Inverness Common Good fund.

The Ness Islands are not only a through route for crossing the River Ness but they are a much-loved and very popular destination in their own right.

The Provost of Inverness paid a visit to see the improvements and to meet the team behind the project.

Helen Carmichael said: ‘Whenever I come to the Islands I am always struck by the beauty of this area whatever the weather and it is lovely to see so many people enjoying walking, cycling and spending time exploring them. The work will certainly make the footpaths more accessible for prams, wheelchairs and anyone with mobility issues and I think the option of the new lower link path is a great addition.

‘The team worked hard to ensure any disruption was kept to a minimum but I would like to thank everyone for their co-operation while the improvement works were underway and hope with the coming of spring people take the opportunity to come along and enjoy the islands.’