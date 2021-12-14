Illuminating a Christmas Wonderland

What better way to light up the cold December nights than with some Christmas magic and cheer?

This certainly is the case with Perth’s new Christmas Wonderland riverside walk.

Situated just across South Street bridge, by the river at Norrie Miller Walk, it is hard to miss with the

multicoloured and welcoming glow of the Wonderland.

Follow the steward elves’ directions past the ticket station and begin your journey through the various installations – not forgetting to look up as well as some of the lights are projected into the branches.

Make sure to bring the family along for an evening of fun roasting giant marshmallows over an open fire,

visiting the sweets truck, wave to Santa across the pond and check just what those cheeky little elves have

been up to this year. It is amazing how much festive cheer can be brought to one area.

The paths are clearly marked and all loop back, so you are guaranteed not to miss any of the magic.

Nestled between the lights and sculptures you’ll find some food vendor trucks allowing you to tuck into

some festive favourites while you enjoy your journey through the merriment.

Just remember to take a hooded jacket as this is Scotland and you are asked to leave umbrellas at home to avoid the overhead displays and blocking others’ views!

I was unfortunately caught in the rain when I visited, but it certainly didn’t put any dampener on the evening’s festivities.

If you are in Perth, even just for a day, and have a free hour to spare in the evening, head along to bask in the glow of the lights. I definitely recommend grabbing a marshmallow or too, warming up with a hot

chocolate – or mulled wine for the adults – and posing for a photo among the bright colours of the giant

presents.

Do brush up on your singing though if you’re joining in with any Christmas carols. We don’t want any

caterwauling now, do we?

Visit www.perthchristmaswonderland.co.uk for more details.