Hotel’s Quality Assurance award in just 12 months

A luxury has achieved a prestigious Quality Assurance award from VisitScotland just one year after opening.

Garleton Lodge, nestled in a countryside setting between Haddington and Gullane in East Lothian, has been awarded a four-star gold accolade from the national tourism organisation.

Having worked in the property and catering industries in the Middle East, Angela and David Cockerton, decided to return to the UK and set up a small hotel offering a careful blend of understated luxury in a homely environment, which includes a restaurant, spa, outdoor hot tub and bar, all with spectacular 360-degree panoramic views across Edinburgh, the Forth and the East Lothian countryside.

The Quality Assurance Gold Award shines the spotlight on businesses within the QA Scheme who continue to exceed customer expectations on an on-going basis, whilst taking an innovative and proactive approach in delivering excellence within the tourism industry.

Garleton Lodge has also achieved a VisitScotland Taste Our Best Award.

The award recognises businesses who are committed to serving and promoting high quality food and drink connecting the places people visit with first-class local produce.

Already working very closely with East Lothian food and drink suppliers, Angela and David have plans to open a Cookery School later next year to help further showcase the best of Scottish food and drink. Ahead of this, next month will see the launch of their handmade chocolate business – The Chocolate Stag.

Garleton Lodge also work very closely with VisitScotland and East Lothian Council to promote East Lothian as Scotland’s Golf Coast – host to no less than four competitions, the Scottish Open, Scottish Senior Open, Ladies Scottish Open and World Hickory Championship – attracting both international and domestic visitors to stay, play, eat and watch golf.

The hotel is also part of the VisitScotland Information Partnership Scheme, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the luxury and comfort of this accommodation whilst making plans to explore more of what East Lothian has to offer.

David Cockerton, co-owner of Garleton Lodge said: ‘Angela and I are delighted that VisitScotland have recognised our efforts to provide exceptional guest care, service and hospitality with this Gold Award.

‘After many years of planning, it was exciting for us to launch Garleton Lodge a little over a year ago. For

VisitScotland to acknowledge what we are doing with this Gold Award is amazing and reinforces our enthusiasm to make all of our guests feel special during their stay.

‘We have further exciting plans in the pipeline – including the introduction of a Cookery School aimed at showcasing not only Angela’s cooking but also East Lothian food and drink producers.’

Neil Christison, VisitScotland regional director said: ‘Congratulations to David and Angela at Garleton Lodge on this outstanding achievement. The hotel is another example of high quality accommodation in the East Lothian region which has a wide range and variety of visitor attractions, golf courses and food and drink establishments, making it a must-see visitor destination.’