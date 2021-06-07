Hostelling Scotland begins phased opening of network

Hostelling Scotland has announced a phased reopening of its youth hostel and affiliate hostel network across Scotland.

Hostel teams are looking forward to welcoming back adventure seeking hostellers, keen to explore everything that Scotland has to offer.

The not for profit, self-funded charity is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2021, and following the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions, 19 youth hostels will open to guests on a private room only basis. 12 further youth hostels will be available on RentaHostel for exclusive private hire and offers the perfect solution for a Scottish staycation.

Open to everyone wanting to enjoy a relaxing and safe hostelling holiday in an informal and friendly environment, there’s certainly plenty of locations to choose from and all available accommodation can now be booked on the Hostelling Scotland website or by contacting the Reservation Team at hello@hostellingscotland.org.uk

From cities to islands, beaches to hills and mountains, and everything in between, Hostelling Scotland’s quality assured Youth Hostels provide budget accommodation with a warm friendly welcome and expert local knowledge for guests travelling around Scotland.

Youth Hostels providing private rooms include Aviemore, Broadford, Cairngorm Lodge, Crianlarich, Edinburgh Central, Gairloch Sands, Glasgow, Glen Nevis, Glencoe, Inverness, Loch Ossian, Oban, Pitlochry, Port Charlotte Islay, Portree, Rowardennan, Stirling, Torridon and Ullapool.

Hostels available for RentaHostel include Aberdeen, Achmelvich Beach, Braemar, Durness Smoo, Glen Affric, Glenbrittle, Kirkwall, Lochranza, Newton Stewart, Perth, Ratagan and Tobermory.

These unique sites offer a great base for curious travellers, city explorers or adventure seekers, keen to escape the last 14 months of lockdown restrictions and spend some quality time in the great outdoors. Hostelling offers guests the freedom to explore Scotland and their love of travel, discovering places of historic and cultural interest, enjoying its stunning countryside, environment and natural heritage, making memories to last a lifetime.

Margo Paterson, Hostelling Scotland’s CEO, said: ‘We are delighted to be re-opening our youth and affiliate hostel network after a very tough year. If you love to travel, escape the everyday and find your adventure then give Hostelling a try; with a warm welcome and a comfy bed, you can discover the best of Scotland with us!

‘With the increase in customer demand following the gradual easing of Covid restrictions we are delighted to be in the position to offer our guests a range of high quality, affordable, safe and private room accommodation throughout Scotland.

‘As we reflect on our most challenging year since 1931 and celebrate being 90 years young, we are determined that 2021 will be a year of positivity and hope, celebrating our hostelling family’s past, present and future.’

Since 1931, the organisation’s mission has been to make Scotland more accessible to more people than anyone else; especially young people, providing great value, flexible and welcoming accommodation in the best locations.

