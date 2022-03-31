Historic sites across Scotland are opening

A 4000-year-old cairn, the Tower which inspired Sir Walter Scott and the former home to Scottish engineer James Watt, are among the historic sites that will be reopening across Scotland for the spring and summer.

The first week of April marks the start of Historic Environment Scotland (HES)’s reopening of a number of seasonal sites across the estate, including some sites that have remained closed throughout the Covid pandemic. HES will reopen Smailholm Tower, the isolated tower house which inspired Sir Walter Scott, and prehistoric Cairnpapple Hill on the 1 April.

This will be closely followed by the reopening of Spynie Palace and Kildrummy Castle on 3 April, Hackness Martello Tower and Battery in Orkney on 4 April and Corgarff Castle on 6 April.

Visitors will also be able to explore additional sites across Dumfries and Galloway and Inverclyde, with New Abbey Corn Mill and Newark Castle reopening in time for Easter on the 15 April.

Later in the month, further sites will open their doors to the public, with Hermitage Castle in the Scottish Borders, and Torphichen Preceptory in West Lothian scheduled to reopen on the 19 April. Jarlshorf Prehistoric and Norse Settlement on the 21 April and Kinneil House is due to reopen on 23 April.

The organisation reopened over 70% of its estate last year, however, some of the sites had remained closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Reopening these sites means that visitors will once again be able to take a peek behind their doors.

Stephen Duncan, director of commercial and tourism at HES said: ‘We are very pleased to be able to welcome visitors to more of our sites up and down the country, providing the public with fresh opportunities to explore a variety of much-loved heritage attractions and enjoy Scotland’s renowned historic environment this Spring.

‘We’ve looked at providing as diverse a range of attractions as possible and hope visitors enjoy the opportunity to experience these sites once more.’

Tickets are now live for a number of sites and for more information, including opening times and details of further reopening of seasonal sites, visit the History Awaits page on the HES website.

For ticketed sites booking in advance is recommended to guarantee entry and visitors are asked to please review and adhere to Scottish Government guidance on visiting attractions including the wearing of masks in enclosed spaces unless exempt.