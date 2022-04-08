Gordon Castle Highland Games return next month

From runner ducks to the caber toss, the Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair returns to Fochabers, Moray on Sunday 15 May.

With an eclectic mix of entertainment for all the family, the community welcome the revival of the much-loved games after a two year pause due to the pandemic.

Held in the historic grounds of Gordon Castle, the games brings together traditional Scottish entertainment and country sports performances offering something for all the family.

Sponsored by Highland Fuels, the games arena will once again play host to the Scottish 28lb Weight for Distance Championships as well as the ever-popular caber toss, massed pipe band parade and tug o’ war.

The Country Sports Arena will welcome back Mordor Gun Dogs, Drakes of Hazzard and the much-loved Gordon Setter gathering.

In between the packed schedule of both arenas visitors will enjoy massed pipe band displays, stilt walkers, wood turning, lazer clay, army demonstrations and falconry display.

There’s also plenty to keep the little ones entertained with lots of new attractions for 2022 in the children’s play zone – bouncy castles, face painting, sand art, races and much more.

New for 2022, Tower Hall events space has been transformed into a shopping boutique showcasing over 40 small businesses.

In addition to this they will be welcoming a wide variety of traders throughout the grounds. With an audience of avid foodies, the Games will be welcoming the following food businesses: GM Whyte Steak Bar, Coastal Pizza, Popsey Pancakes, Moray Hog Roast, Seasonal Flavours, Just Baked Pasties, Fish n Chips 2 Go, Fochabers Ice Cream, Italian Coffee Bar, Heilan Brew, and Phil Ma Cones.

Together the family event – brought back to life in 2011 by the current owners – offers a diverse programme showcasing some of Scotland’s treasured heritage. The event will be held in the picturesque grounds of Gordon Castle Estate in Fochabers on Sunday 15 May, from 10am-5pm.

For information about the event visit www.gordoncastle.co.uk/highland-games