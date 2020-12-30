Gleneagles Hotel bags record awards haul
GLENEAGLES Hotel in Perthshire has won 16 new awards during the past year.
Prizes scooped by the five-star estate include being named “Best UK Hotel” in the Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
Conor O’Leary, Gleneagles’ managing director, said: “We’re proud and humbled to have received so many fantastic awards which reflect our unwavering commitment to deliver an outstanding experience and recognise the talents, dedication and efforts of our team.
“It’s been a year like no other, presenting challenges not just for hospitality, but for families, communities and businesses around the world.
“We’re incredibly grateful to all our guests for their support and for the opportunity to end this year on such a positive note which gives us the momentum to make 2021 even better.”
The hotel is closed until 31 January, while its golf courses remain open to Perth and Kinross residents.
Gleneagles’ awards haul in full:
Hotel and estate
- Hotel of the Year Scotland – AA Hospitality Awards
- Best Golf Resort in the World – The Daily Telegraph and Ultratravel Magazine’s ULTRAs awards
- #1 Golf Resort in the UK & Ireland – Golf World Magazine
- 101 best hotels and destinations around the world – Tatler Travel Guide
- Best UK Hotel in the Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards
- Scotland’s Best Golf Hotel in the World Golf Awards
- Best Hotel in the World in The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards
Restaurants
- Best Restaurant Scene – The Tatler Travel Awards
- Restaurant Manager of the Year – Institute of Hospitality and the Academy of Food & Wine Service (Daniel Greenock, Strathearn Restaurant Manager)
- Gold Service Scholarship (Elizabeth Forkuoh, Strathearn Restaurant Assistant Manager)
Culinary
- Hotel Chef of the Year – The Hotel Cateys (Simon Attridge, Executive Chef)
- 30 of the most talented stars aged under 30 – The Caterer’s Acorn Awards (Andrew Mackay, Head Pastry Chef)
Greenkeeping
- Greenkeeper of the Year Award – the 59club Service Excellence Awards (Scott Fenwick, Director of Agronomy, and Craig Haldane, Golf Courses Manager)
Leadership
- The 50 most influential people in British Luxury Brands – the Walpole Power List (Conor O’Leary, Managing Director)
Housekeeping
- Highly Commended Award – the Hotel Housekeeping Honours Awards (Michal Vilcinsky, Housekeeping Supervisor)
Reception
- UK Receptionist of the Year – AICR (Katharina Strasser, Guest Experience Co-ordinator)
Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.