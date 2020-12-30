Gleneagles Hotel bags record awards haul

GLENEAGLES Hotel in Perthshire has won 16 new awards during the past year.

Prizes scooped by the five-star estate include being named “Best UK Hotel” in the Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards.

Conor O’Leary, Gleneagles’ managing director, said: “We’re proud and humbled to have received so many fantastic awards which reflect our unwavering commitment to deliver an outstanding experience and recognise the talents, dedication and efforts of our team.

“It’s been a year like no other, presenting challenges not just for hospitality, but for families, communities and businesses around the world.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all our guests for their support and for the opportunity to end this year on such a positive note which gives us the momentum to make 2021 even better.”

The hotel is closed until 31 January, while its golf courses remain open to Perth and Kinross residents.

Gleneagles’ awards haul in full:

Hotel and estate

Hotel of the Year Scotland – AA Hospitality Awards

Best Golf Resort in the World – The Daily Telegraph and Ultratravel Magazine’s ULTRAs awards

#1 Golf Resort in the UK & Ireland – Golf World Magazine

101 best hotels and destinations around the world – Tatler Travel Guide

Best UK Hotel in the Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards

Scotland’s Best Golf Hotel in the World Golf Awards

Best Hotel in the World in The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards

Restaurants

Best Restaurant Scene – The Tatler Travel Awards

Restaurant Manager of the Year – Institute of Hospitality and the Academy of Food & Wine Service (Daniel Greenock, Strathearn Restaurant Manager)

Gold Service Scholarship (Elizabeth Forkuoh, Strathearn Restaurant Assistant Manager)

Culinary

Hotel Chef of the Year – The Hotel Cateys (Simon Attridge, Executive Chef)

30 of the most talented stars aged under 30 – The Caterer’s Acorn Awards (Andrew Mackay, Head Pastry Chef)

Greenkeeping

Greenkeeper of the Year Award – the 59club Service Excellence Awards (Scott Fenwick, Director of Agronomy, and Craig Haldane, Golf Courses Manager)

Leadership

The 50 most influential people in British Luxury Brands – the Walpole Power List (Conor O’Leary, Managing Director)

Housekeeping

Highly Commended Award – the Hotel Housekeeping Honours Awards (Michal Vilcinsky, Housekeeping Supervisor)

Reception

UK Receptionist of the Year – AICR (Katharina Strasser, Guest Experience Co-ordinator)

