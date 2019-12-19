Glasgow’s the place for affordable 5-star breaks

Glasgow has been named as the top location for an affordable 5-star break in January.

With long gaps between pay days, post-Christmas debt and the realisation that it’s time to work on those new year’s resolutions, January for many can be a little bleak. Having something to look forward to at the end of the month might just provide the motivation to stay on track.

The team at Feel Good Contacts has crunched the numbers to create a comprehensive guide of all the UK locations where you can enjoy a two night 5-star hotel stay for two from Friday, January 24 to Sunday, January 26 for less than £100 a night. This weekend comes just before January pay day for many and follows Blue Monday (January 20) – a day dubbed ‘the most depressing day of the year’.

While the average cost for a weekend away at a 5-star hotel in January is £359, at £65 per night, Glasgow’s Ardoch House came out as the most inexpensive luxury hotel costing just £130 for the weekend, based on a couple sharing a bedroom. The venue has almost 400 reviews on Trivago – many of which praise the value and cleanliness of the property, and friendliness of the staff.

If Ardoch House doesn’t take your fancy, Glasgow has three other 5 star hotels available that weekend – Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, Hotel du Vin Glasgow and Crossbasket Castle, all of which have received an ‘excellent’ rating.

Joining Ardoch House at the top of the rankings is the Hotel New Inn in Clapham in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales (£130), with Maidenhead’s The Olde Bell (£138) and The Marston in Torquay (£150) following closely behind, the latter of which takes in the sites of the “English Riviera”.

While this guide only includes properties that market themselves as ‘hotels’ as opposed to B&Bs or serviced apartments, for example, each of the sites listed was rated as “very good” or better based on guest reviews!

Jordon Cox, Britain’s Coupon Kid, provides some of his tips for grabbing a bargain: ‘January is one of the cheapest times of year to travel. After the Christmas period, money is tight and businesses feel the pinch, meaning they lower their prices to entice customers.

‘If you want to fly somewhere in the UK, you can often find flights for dirt cheap. Most will be under £50 return with either Ryanair or Easyjet (and even cheaper midweek).

‘Getting a cheap 5-star hotel is possible. Make sure you look on hotel comparison websites to find the cheapest place to buy. No matter which travel agent you book through, you can usually get cashback from hotel stays on websites like TopCashback and Quidco. You can get up to 10% back on your stay.

‘If you’re okay with an element of mystery in your hotel, you can always go onto “secret” hotels, where you don’t know what hotel you are staying in until you book. It’ll give you a description of the hotel before booking, which you can usually google to decipher which hotel it is referring to. You can easily save between 20-30% and not sacrifice quality.’

Nimesh Shah, head of marketing at Feel Good Contacts, added: ‘Christmas, and subsequently returning back to work after the break, can be a stressful period for many – so what could be better than treating yourself to a weekend away at a 5-star hotel? You’d think you’d have to burn a hole in your pocket to afford a night of luxury – especially in one of the UK’s top cities.

‘We wanted to show how inexpensive a staycation can be if they need a little break to look forward to once Christmas is over, great for anyone who is a little cash-strapped in January.’

You can view the full list of the 5-star two night stays you can get for less than £200 below or view the full guide about each location HERE.