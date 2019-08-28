Glamis Estate offers a unique field sports experience

Few places in Britain have the history on offer at Glamis Castle and its surrounding estate.

The Glamis Estate offers unique and well managed field sports set amongst 14,000 acres of rolling landscape.

The Game Department works tirelessly to conserve the beautiful landscape and biodiversity of the Estate for the benefit of guests and the local community.

Glamis Castle offer exciting stalking of roe deer, the opportunity to shoot pheasant, partridge and duck in addition to simulated game shooting during the summer months.

For more information regarding Sporting at Glamis be sure to contact the Strathmore Estate Office on 01307 840242.

Alternatively, email admin@strathmore-estates.co.uk