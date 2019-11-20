Getting ready for the Ullapool Winter Festival

The Ullapool Winter Festival will take place next weekend.

Following the annual winter lights switch on Thursday, 28 November, the festival kicks off on Friday 29 with Ullapool’s award-winning Junior Pipe Band leading a lantern-lit procession at 5.15pm from the now-famous Christmas tree made of lobster creels on West Shore Street to the festival site at Lochbroom Leisure Centre.

Lanterns and lights will be available on the night and will be provided by the Dolphin Project, which provides creative activities for people living with dementia. Ullapool Dance group will perform a step dance behind the band with everybody invited to join in.

The procession culminates at the star of the show; Ullapool’s first full-sized ice rink. Situated at the tennis courts, there will be sessions on Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Skates and instruction are provided alongside aids for young children and differently abled people with everything free of charge.

In addition to skating, there will be a full Christmas Market with traditional style cabins, market stalls and food providers surrounding the ice rink, selling a wide range of items from Christmas decorations and jewellery crafted from around the Ullapool area, to locally produced food and gin and of course, mulled wine. This is an ideal opportunity to get the Christmas shopping started.

Over the past four years, the small fishing village of Ullapool on Scotland’s west coast has become renowned for its winter lights and in particular its famous creel tree, which has caught the attention of national television and Harry Potter creator J K Rowling.

The residents of this popular and active community are justifiably proud of the continually evolving display, which has seen people travel the from across the UK. This year, thanks to major funding from The People’s Projects from The National Lottery, the festival will be even more special.

Ullapool Winter Festival will run from 5.30-8pm on Friday 29 November, 10.00am (skating from noon) to 8pm Saturday 30 and 10am-2pm Sunday 1 December.

To find out more about places to eat and stay in the area, including special deals from accommodation providers, visit www.ullapool.com.