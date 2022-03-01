Four Scots courses in top 10 most Instagrammable

Four Scottish golf courses have been named as the most Instagrammable in the UK.

New research from Jura Watches has revealed the most Instagrammable golf clubs in the UK, having based their findings on the most hashtags from each course.

But incredibly, there’s no sign of the home of golf, St Andrews! Scottish Field reckons golfers there are spending more time with their clubs than their cameras!

The op 10 most Instagrammable golf courses in the UK are:

1. Carnoustie, Angus, 43,205

2. Lough Erne, Country Fermanagh, Northern Ireland,

28,553.

3. Royal Portrush, Country Antrim, Northern Ireland, 12,754.

4. Royal Birkdale, Southport, 11,162.

5. Muirfield Golf Course, East Lothian, 10,852.

6. Alwoodley Golf Club, Leeds, 9473.

7. St George’s Hill, Weybridge, 8925.

8. Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, 8826.

9. Trump Turnberry, South Ayrshire, 8419.

10. Celtic Manor, Newport, Wales. 7932.

