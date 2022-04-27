Forbes Travel Guide awards The Balmoral five stars

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel, has been awarded five-stars in the 2022 Forbes Travel Guide.

It was announced that The Balmoral remains the only hotel in Scotland to receive the world-renowned accolade.

Forbes Travel Guide is the authority in genuine Five-Star service, and The Balmoral, for the second year running, remains on its illustrious annual star rating list.

General Manager Richard Cooke said: ‘We are again truly humbled to be recognised with one of the most sought-after hospitality awards in the world, for the second year running. Throughout all the challenges faced by the hospitality industry over the last two years, the ladies and gentlemen of The Balmoral have shown resilience, agility and remarkable passion for our guests.

‘We continuously strive day after day to evolve and improve the experiences offered to those guests. It’s a truly wonderful accolade to fly the flag for Scotland, being currently the only Scottish hotel to receive the Forbes Five-Star rating in 2022.’

Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide: ‘Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions. While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenged and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.’

A gold standard in the hospitality industry since 1958, Forbes Travel Guide’s luxury travel rating recognises the world’s finest properties. Anonymous inspectors check into a hotel for at least two nights, then test up to 900 objective standards with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travellers select the world’s best luxury experiences.

