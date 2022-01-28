Flying the flag in support of Doddie Aid 2022 challenge

Scottish Borders Council is flying the Team South Doddie Aid flag outside the council headquarters.

It will be raised between 28 January and 14 February in honour of the thousands of people across the south of Scotland who are taking part in this year’s Doddie Aid fitness challenge, on behalf of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The charity was set up after former Scotland rugby hero Doddie Weir was diagnosed with the Motor Neurone DIsease.

In a further show of support, the headquarters tower will be floodlit each evening in the Foundation’s distinctive blue and yellow colours.

Doddie Aid is a mass participation event involving people in Scotland, the UK and further afield who have all made the commitment to get active in January and early February in support of the Foundation’s aim of finding a cure for Motor Neurone Disease.

It was founded by former Scotland captain and British and Irish Lion, Rob Wainwright, and raised a staggering £1m in January 2021 with over 27,000 people taking part.

The flag was raised at a ceremony today (January 28) where SBC Convener, Councillor David Parker (and his guide dog Clive) were joined by Doddie Weir OBE, his wife Kath, former Scotland scrum half Gary Armstrong OBE and Councillor Sandy Aitchison.

Doddie Weir OBE said: ‘I want to pay tribute to the thousands of people who have signed up for Doddie Aid and who are raising vital funds towards finding a cure for MND. The south of Scotland has been doing well notching up the miles, getting active and having lots of fun. It is fantastic that both Scottish Borders Council and Dumfries and Galloway Council will be flying a flag in support of Doddie Aid.’

SBC convener, Councillor David Parker, added: ‘SBC is delighted to show our support for Doddie Aid and in honour of the incredible commitment of those taking part and doing what they can to help the Foundation. A great many Borderers have taken up the challenge which has not only helped us to become fitter and more active, but more importantly is raising much needed funds for this vital cause. We are pleased to be playing our part in recognising their efforts in this way.’

Councillor Sandy Aitchison, executive member for sustainable development, said: ‘With our neighbours in Dumfries and Galloway also flying a flag and lighting a building in support of Doddie Aid, it really is fantastic to see both Councils in the south of Scotland acknowledging the marvellous efforts of those taking part in this incredibly worthwhile fundraising challenge.’

Doddie Aid culminates on Saturday February 12 with the playing of the Doddie Weir Cup when Scotland take on Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff in this year’s Six Nations Championship.

For more information about the Foundation and to find out how to take part in Doddie Aid and other fundraising initiatives, visit: www.myname5doddie.co.uk

Donations can also be made directly to the Team South of Scotland JustGiving page.