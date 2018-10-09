Exclusive Scottish Field £99 deal for dinner, bed and breakfast

We all need a break from time to time – and Scottish Field readers are being invited to enjoy dinner, bed and breakfast on the Ayrshire coast for just £99 per person.

This is an exclusive low rate from Trump Turnberry for winter 2018, only available this October.

This exceptional package includes overnight accommodation in a Villa Room with full use of the leisure and spa facilities, dinner in Duel in the Sun and breakfast for only £99 per person per night.

Or, upgrade to a hotel Deluxe Bedroom and dinner in the 1906 for only £50 extra per night.

Visitors can enjoy a exquisite afternoon tea in the Grand Tea Lounge & Bar with unrivaled panoramic views of the Irish Sea and sweet treats hand made by the award winning pastry team.

Create lasting memories in the fresh Scottish air while enjoying the surrounds of wonderful scenery. Choose from a variety of activities including trekking, beach rides and lessons.

The Spa at Turnberry is a restful haven with incredible views of the Ailsa Craig. Choose from an extensive range of treatments using the finest ESPA and ishga products

To take advantage of this exclusive offer, please call 01655 333 991 and quote Scottish Field. This offer is bookable this October for dates up until 31 March 2019.

Please note this is subject to availability, T&Cs apply, and there is a £50 Saturday supplement.