Essence of Harris lands at Scottish airport

Luxury candle maker, Essence of Harris has brought the scents of the island to Aberdeen after opening a new shop in the airport’s departure lounge.

The independent family business, based in Tarbert on Harris, will stock its award-winning range of candles, reed diffusers and soaps at the airport. Hoping to bring the islands to the mainland for travellers, Essence of Harris’s shop will employ four members of staff ready to help passengers with their perfumed purchases.

The opening is the latest development in Aberdeen International Airport’s £20 million terminal transformation project which reconfigured the terminal layout and created new opportunities for both independent and group retailers.

Jamie McGowan, managing director of Essence of Harris, said: ‘As a growing Scottish brand, we are always eager to take our Hebridean products to consumers near and far, and to be in an international hub like Aberdeen Airport was an opportunity we were delighted to accept.

‘The newly renovated airport is looking great and being able to showcase our products to people from the North East and all over the world travelling through Aberdeen makes a lot of sense.’

Emma Small, retail coordinator at Aberdeen International Airport, added: ‘It’s wonderful to have Essence of Harris on board here. It’s the first time we’ve worked with a Scottish independent company like this and really adds to the mix of what’s on offer to passengers at the airport.

‘The terminal transformation project is almost complete, and the opening of Essence of Harris is a fantastic milestone on that journey.’

Aberdeen International Airport is the north-east of Scotland’s major transport hub and is a vital economic driver for the region, contributing more than £110 million a year to the local economy.

It is the gateway to Europe’s energy capital and is Europe’s busiest commercial heliport. Approximately 300 people are employed directly by Aberdeen International Airport which supports 3,400 jobs across the north-east of Scotland.