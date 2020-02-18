Enjoy some luxury at Balloch Park development

Mains of Taymouth is offering luxury self catering breaks in its custom built lodges at Balloch Park, its new holiday and buy to let development which is just a short distance from the main estate.

Mains of Taymouth is a five star Country Estate & Golf Course at Kenmore. Two night self catering breaks are from just £500 for the Tay Lodge, a superb luxury two bedroom holiday property complete with a large and airy living/dining/kitchen area which includes stainless stain appliances in the luxury kitchen.

Other features include floor to ceiling windows, a luxury master bedroom with en-suite, widescreen TV, comfortable sofas, and a stunning aspect ceiling with skylights. Tanfield and Lyon Lodges, which include Hot Tubs, are also available from £550. Other fantastic value for money deals on self catering breaks are running throughout February and March at Balloch Park.

With the banks of the River Tay on one side, and Drummond Hill on the other, Balloch Park enjoys a peaceful and idyllic location which wildlife watchers will love.

Holidaymakers are close to Mains of Taymouth’s superb on site facilities, which include its own stables, if they would like to go for a pony trek during the break, or there is the estate’s own nine hole golf course, locally known as ‘Perthshire’s finest nine holes’.

Those staying in the luxury lodges can take advantage of free golf during the winter months, whilst at other times of the year, they can enjoy reduced rates at £10 per person per day.

The market town of Aberfeldy is just six miles away with easy access to Scotland’s Central Belt. Edinburgh and Glasgow are each around an hour and a half away.

Pauline McLaren, general manager at Mains of Taymouth, said: ‘Balloch Park is fast gaining a reputation as a worthy five star addition to the Highland Perthshire self catering scene.

‘We have some great deals running now and into the spring, so please take advantage and discover this delightful development for yourself.’

For further details visit www.ballochpark.co.uk.