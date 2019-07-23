Edinburgh Castle in the running for tourist award

Edinburgh Castle has again been nominated as Best Heritage Attraction in the prestigious British Travel Awards (BTAs).

The public decide who wins and have until 30 September to vote to ensure the castle seizes the top prize at this year’s awards. Winners will be announced at the BTA Gala Awards Dinner in London on 27 November.

Last year over 2 million people visited Edinburgh Castle, making it Scotland’s number one paid-for visitor attraction.

It has been nominated for a BTA Best Heritage Attraction before, previously winning four times in a row, in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Edinburgh Castle executive manager, Nick Finnigan, said: ‘”This nomination is another honour for Edinburgh Castle. With its incredible history, new high-quality exhibitions, excellent staff and breath-taking views of the city, we are very proud of the castle and for it again being recognised in this category.

‘We are especially thankful to our amazing visitors who continue to be fascinated by the castle and would be hugely grateful if they took the time to vote for us and help us win.’

BTA chief executive Lorraine Barnes Burton said: ‘The British Travel Awards gives the opportunity to reward travel and tourism enterprises for outstanding performance in service delivery and product offering. Last year more than 750,000 votes were cast by the travelling public to determine the 2018 Award winners. Voting in the 2019 Awards is now open with nominated companies having until 30th September to lobby their happy customers for votes – good luck to Edinburgh Castle.’

The British Travel Awards are considered the benchmark for excellence when it comes to finding the best in the travel industry. The British Travel Awards is a proudly independent organisation, verified by leading global business practitioners, Deloitte.

To vote, visit www.britishtravelawards.com

