Drinks terrace opens at the Taymouth Marina

A brand new lochside drinks terrace has opened on the shores of Loch Tay, at Kenmore’s Taymouth Marina.

Owners Eric and Naomi Strickland say they hope that the marina’s latest addition will be embraced as a regular place to socialise by locals and tourists alike.

Offering an extensive range of craft beers, wines and spirits, in addition to a new café and outdoor grill, the drinks terrace is opening its doors to day visitors as well as holiday guests. A regular music programme and barbecues will be hosted throughout the summer months.

The opening of the drinks terrace follows a period of significant investment for the holiday and wellness destination, with a brand new steam room, volleyball court and CakeBox café all having been unveiled in recent months. Further development of the resort’s luxury accommodation facilities and over-water adventure course is underway.

The investment programme is expected to generate over £3 million for the area of Kenmore.

Naomi said: ‘When Eric and I first laid eyes on Taymouth Marina, it was love at first sight. Since then, we’ve worked hard to make this place a vibrant destination – somewhere for our visitors to totally switch off and enjoy the natural beauty of Loch Tay, the towering munros and spectacular sunsets.

‘Opening a drinks terrace at Taymouth Marina has been something we’ve wanted to do for some time, and we really hope that our Kenmore and Perthshire neighbours will use this spot as a place to relax, celebrate or simply share a drink with friends.’

Visitors can keep up to date with the developments and opening times at www.taymouthmarina.com.