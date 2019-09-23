Dine like royalty to mark Britannia’s 21 years in Edinburgh

To mark the Royal Yacht Britannia’s 21 years in Edinburgh, a spectacular celebratory evening event is taking place on Saturday 19 October.

Imagine being piped aboard the majestic Royal Yacht for an unforgettable evening of decadence, dining and ‘behind the ropes’ access, marking 21 years since Britannia arrived in Edinburgh.

This is a rare opportunity to attend a ticketed event on board Her Majesty The Queen’s former Royal residence.

The ultimate red-carpet arrival is followed by Champagne and canapés in the State Drawing Room, where The Queen and Prince Philip hosted glittering receptions for kings, queens, world leaders and heads of state.

Enjoy a captivating private tour of the historical royal residence, giving an insight into how the Royal Family and crew lived and worked on board.

A delicious four-course menu will be served in the elegant State Dining Room by Britannia’s butlers.

Featuring the very best Scottish ingredients, the dinner will be prepared by executive chef Mark Alston and his team in the original Royal Galleys. A light jazz trio will add ambiance throughout the evening.

After dinner, to echo bygone days when the Queen would invite her guests to watch a military ceremony of Beating Retreat at the end of State occasions held on board Britannia, guests will experience the unique musical finale with an emotive performance on the quayside.

This special event takes place on Saturday 19 October, at 7pm. The cost is £225 (inc VAT) per person. To book individual places or a table call Britannia’s Events Team on 0131 555 8800 or email events@tryb.co.uk