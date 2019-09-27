Christmas all wrapped up at Turnberry

Trump Turnberry, a Luxury Collection Resort, is set to welcome visitors this holiday season with a selection of festive activities.

As one of Scotland’s most enchanting festive venues, guests can relax in the warm and welcoming resort with roaring log fires and twinkling Christmas trees, set against majestic views of the Isle of Arran and Ailsa Craig.

Not to be missed, the Turnberry Christmas party nights are the ideal opportunity for groups to get together and celebrate the festive period in style. Guests can dance the night away to Christmas classics underneath sparkling chandeliers within the Donald J. Trump Ballroom – the perfect way to start the holiday season.

With transport provided from Glasgow, Ayr and Girvan, guests can enjoy the evening knowing that Turnberry has taken care of every detail.

Each booking includes a three course meal, transport and first class entertainment, all of which is priced at £55 per person.

Christmas Party Nights are available Friday 6th, Saturday 7th and Friday 13th December and Saturday 14th December; secure your place at one of the Christmas party nights now to avoid disappointment.

Extend your night with an exclusive rate for overnight stays. Enjoy the night and stay in one of the luxurious rooms with breakfast the next day for only £125 per room.

To reserve call 01655 334088 or email dining@trumpturnberry.com, or visit www.trumphotels.com/turnberry.