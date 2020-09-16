Britannia and Fingal offer behind the scenes dining

GUESTS will have the chance to dine in a wardroom that once hosted the royal family thanks to a new package launched by the Royal Yacht Britannia and its sister ship, Fingal.

After a “red carpet welcome”, visitors will receive a personalised behind-the-scenes tour of Britannia, followed by a four-course bespoke dinner in the officers’ wardroom, where members of the royal family dined as guests of the ship’s officers.

Anight cap will be served on Fingal, before guests retire to sleep in one of the floating hotel’s luxury cabins.

Britannia said: “From artisan breads to delicate petits fours, everything is made on board in the original royal galleys by our talented in-house team of chefs, led by executive chef Mark Alston.

“Mark is extremely passionate about the quality and provenance of the food he serves on board, and uses the very best Scottish suppliers, many of which are royal warrant holders.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.