An artistic staycation in Glenloy, Fort William

Staff Writer Morag Bootland heads off for a beautiful self-catering break with the family…

Situated on a sloping, grassy terrace the lodges at Inverskilavulin really make the most of the stunning views across to Ben Nevis. And Frances’ Sketch Pad is certainly no exception. Floor to ceiling windows and patio doors create a wall of glass running along one side of the building from which to enjoy the ever-changing cloud cover around the lofty peak of the UK’s highest mountain.

This modern studio is perfect for couples and is truly dog friendly. I don’t just mean that dogs are tolerated, I mean there are bowls and treats left out for them. Jean-Pierre and Edith are most gracious hosts and made us feel very welcome, we especially enjoyed the chilled bottle of crémant and choccies that they kindly left for us. We partook of them whilst soaking away our stresses in the hot tub, which sits on the terrace, again with those incredible views of the Nevis range. The terrace wraps around the property providing shelter and a place to sit and spot deer and pine martens.

The kitchen is well equipped with everything we needed to cook up a romantic dinner, there’s indoor and outdoor dining seating and a comfy sofa to snuggle up on by the log burner if the weather takes a turn for the worse. You can even enjoy the mountain views from the huge, comfy bed and from the luxurious walk-in shower if you so wish.

The lodge is named after Edith’s late mother, who loved to sit on the spot where it now stands and paint the mountains. For those with an artistic bent there is paper, pencils and paint provided so that you can create your own masterpiece to add to the artistic guest book. Thankfully there’s not space in this review to include my attempt!

In between showers we walked the dog in the peaceful woodland in the glen and took a short drive to the Caledonian Canal to walk along the tow path. From here we reached Loch Lochy and a little church by a pebble beach, the perfect spot for a wild swim. Glen Loy is a short drive from Fort William and makes a welcoming and luxurious base from which to explore this beautiful part of Scotland.