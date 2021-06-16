Game of Thrones star and Victorian society in our podcast

Hopefully it’s not an unlucky thirteen, as Scottish Field’s latest podcast arrives.

In our 13th edition of the Scottish Field podcast, Morag Bootland has a chat with actress Kate Dickie. She is known for her television roles as Lex in the BBC series Tinsel Town and Lysa Arryn in the cult series Game of Thrones.

More of this interview appears in the July issue of Scottish Field, which is in shops now.

And later, Simon Welfare discusses his new book Fortune’s Many Houses, a unique and fascinating look at Victorian society through the remarkable lives of an enlightened and philanthropic aristocratic couple, the Marquess and Marchioness of Aberdeen.

They tried to change the world for the better but paid a heavy price. This is a true tale of love and loss, fortune and misfortune.

