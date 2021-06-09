Ahoy Portsoy’s sizzling summer line-up

The Aberdeenshire coastal town of Portsoy is to be showcased worldwide when the Scottish Traditional Boat Festival launches online.

The digital debut Ahoy Portsoy delivers a feast of festival moments, with some of Scotland’s heritage boats lined up alongside regional food and drink, crafts, music, dance and community content. The festival can be viewed for free from June 26 at www.stbfportsoy.org

Celtic rock band Skerryvore and Scots traditional music star Iona Fyfe step into the virtual spotlight as does home grown Portsoy talent like Aberdeen FC legend Eoin Jess and Skip 2 The Beat, Scotland’s first competitive skipping club.

The people of Portsoy offer their own take on the craze of Sea Shanty singing, hear stories from nimble fingered knitters and take a tour of Little Rowater Farm which features in BBC’s This Farming Life.

Portsoy has earned the reputation ‘Cornwall without the crowds’ and has become a prime filming location, hosting the remake of Whisky Galore and more recently the TV drama Peaky Blinders.

This online festival is supported by Event Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21. Organisers look forward to welcoming back thousands of visitors to Portsoy in 2022.