Our July issue and the Heartbeat of Trees in the latest podcast

This week it’s the glorious twelfth – join us as we celebrate the release of the latest edition of Scottish Field magazine.

We’re joined by Scottish Field staff writer Morag Bootland to chat about our July issue, which is out this week.

We discuss Olive, Mabel and Me, our lead feature this month, looking at the book which has been written by TV sports commentator Andrew Cotter. He highlights his fantastic dogs, which brought so much joy online during lockdown.

We also discuss some of the fantastic food on offer in Edinburgh as brunch has become the in-thing post-lockdown, and as well as Scotland’s ice age survivor, the Ferox Trout.

Our second guest Peter Wohlleben joins us from his home in Germany as the bestselling author of The Hidden Life of Trees, has written a new book, Heartbeat of Trees.

Drawing on new scientific discoveries, The Heartbeat of Trees reveals the profound interactions humans can have with nature, exploring the language of the forest, the consciousness of plants, and the eroding boundary between flora and fauna.

Peter’s book is receiving a virtual launch in association with the Royal Botanic Gardens in Edinburgh and Portobello Bookshop. This is the UK launch event and will take place on Thursday 10 June at 7pm when he will be in conversation with David Knott and Vicky Allan.

You can find out more from at https://theportobellobookshop.com/event/the-heartbeat-of-trees/

You can hear this week's episode, as well as all previous editions, HERE.

