£500,000 funding for Glencoe tourist attraction

A £2m project to transform a major tourist attraction in Lochaber has secured up to £500,000 of funding from Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Funds will go towards the construction of a new base station at Glencoe ski centre which will see the demolition of the current fire damaged building. The new facilities are expected to create an additional four full-time jobs.

The new and improved base station will include a bar area, café and will be entirely insulated to help reduce energy consumption.

Of HIE’s investment, £250,000 will be used to help towards Glencoe’s continuing journey to net zero. The net zero tourism investment is part of a £3.95m pledge to Scottish tourism in March 2021 and is one of 10 areas of priority within the Scottish Government’s £25m commitment to deliver the Tourism Taskforce recommendations and national programme for tourism recovery.

HIE’s area manager for Lochaber, Skye and Wester Ross, Alastair Nicolson, said: ‘Glencoe ski centre is of course an incredibly popular spot for winter sports enthusiasts, but it is also a popular tourist attraction all-year round.

‘Following the fire in 2019 which destroyed the previous base station, staff on the mountain have done a fantastic job to keep the business going but we are delighted to be able to help fund the construction of a new facility.

‘This development will enhance the appeal of Lochaber as one of the UK’s top adventure tourism destinations, while also providing new employment opportunities for the area.’

Andy Meldrum, managing director of Glencoe Mountain Resort said: ‘We are delighted to receive support from HIE toward the re-building of the Glencoe Mountain base station café. This support has ensured we can create a modern, well insulated, but still iconic base station building which will not only provide an enhanced experience for visitors but will also allow us to safe guard existing jobs and create new ones.

‘We look forward to welcoming everyone to our new facilities in February 2022.’

