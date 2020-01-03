15 fantastic places to visit on the Isle of Skye

The Isle of Skye has firmly established itself on the tourist map in recent years and with good reason.

The island is a veritable wonderland of every type of marvel the adventure-lover could ask for.

It offers a bit of everything, from – from tall, rugged mountains and outlandish rock formations to dramatic seascapes, wild lochs, and epic wild hiking trails.

In short, something for everyone!

1. The Cuillin Mountains

These dark, moody mountains are among the highest, most challenging, and scenic in all of the British Isles.

They’re the ideal spot for a night or two’s peaceful camping or to explore on the two-day hike from Sligachan to Glenbri.

2. Trotternish Ridge

This wave-like landslip runs almost the full length of the eponymous peninsula and is punctuated by various points of interest.

The most notable of these are the highly popular: the Old Man of Storr and the Quiraing (see below).

However, we also recommend visiting dinosaur footprints on Staffin Beach, Duntulm Castle, and Bioda Buidhe – one of the island’s best viewpoints.

The main highlights of the Trotternish ridge can be explored in one or two days by car.

However, for those with more time on their hands, the ridge can be explored on hikes of varying lengths, starting and stopping wherever you choose.

3. Fairy Pools

There might not be any real fairies, but their absence is made up for by the utter uniqueness of this magical little spot at the foot of Sgurr nan Gillean.

The pools are easy to reach from the roadside and a visit to them can easily be combined with a trip to Glenbrittle Beach in an afternoon or morning.

4. The Quiraing

This outlandish geological feature is one of Scotland’s most visited and photographed tourist attractions.

From the carpark, at the foot of Meall na Suiramach the loop hike takes around two hours (4.2 miles).

The easy-going trail wends through a fairytale landscape of rocky pinnacles, steep buttresses, grassy plateaus, and curiously contorted landforms.

5. Old Man of Storr

This isolated, dramatic rocky pinnacle rises 30 meters from the ground below the Storr outcrop.

It can be reached on a 1-hour round-trip hike (2.5 miles) from the parking place on the Portree-Staffin road.

Visiting the Storr can be combined with a trip to the Quiraing, Kilt Rock, and Mealt Falls in a single day from Portree.

6. Neist Point

This remote, windswept headland is home to one of the most dramatically situated lighthouses in all of the British Isles.

Dominated by tall, craggy sea cliffs on the northern flanks, ‘The Point’ is one of the island’s best spots for landscape photography.

Walking out to the point takes around 2 hours there and back.

7. Kilt Rock and Mealt Falls

A striking waterfall that tumbles 100 feet to the sea over a cliff with towering basalt columns that resemble Scotland’s national dress!

This duo of attractions is best enjoyed from a small promontory near the parking lot 1.3 miles short of Staffin on the Portree-Staffin road.

8. Rubha Hunish

This wild, lonely headland is the northernmost point on the island and the ideal spot for some downtime from the tourist crowds further south.

The roundtrip loop on the path around Duntulm Bay takes around 3.5 hours (6 miles) and involves a slightly airy scramble between Meall Deas and Meall Tuath.

9. Dunvegan Castle

This medieval-style castle is the area’s second most popular castle after the highly popular Eilean Donan Castle in Lochalsh.

It is perched on a small rocky outcrop overlooking a narrow inlet one mile north of Dunvegan village.

10. Talisker Distillery

If the weather takes a turn for the terrible, there are worse ways to while away your time than at this historic distillery on the shores of Loch Harport.

On daily tours, visitors can kick back and sample fine single malts while gawping at the epic views of the Cuillin Mountains in the distance.

11. Loch Coruisk

Bodies of water don’t come much more atmospheric or scenic than this freshwater lake in the heart of the Cuillin Mountains.

Local legend claims the loch is inhabited by a Kelpie, a mythical creature from Island Folklore.

The 1.5-hour walk from the Sligachan Bridge, however, is well worth it even if this legendary creature doesn’t happen to make an appearance!

12. Portree

Though prone to overcrowding, this delectably cute village merits inclusion on any list of the island’s highlights.

It boasts a picture-perfect harbor, traditional pubs and restaurants, and up-and-coming local arts and crafts scene.

The best views of the town are found on Scorrybreac Road, just to the north of the town center.

Portree also offers opportunities for boat tours and kayaking around the harbor and further along the coastline to the north.

13. Rubha nam Brathairen

This knife-edge headland south of Mealt Falls places you directly above the waves crashing against the cliffs either side of a narrow hiking trail.

A short diversion leads to a handful of dinosaur footprints embedded in the rocky shoreline below.

14. The Red Cuillin

These smaller siblings of the Black Cuillin mountains are no less scenic and offer up stupendous views back across to the mainland.

The Red Cuillin are less steep than the Black Cuillin and offer gentler trekking on much easier going trails.

They can be explored on day trips from Elgol, Sligachan, Broadford, and also offer plenty of thrilling routes for mountain bikers.

15. Elgol

Visitors who think this hamlet’s diminutive size means it might not be much to write home about would be sorely mistaken.

In addition to the ancient Cill Chriosd Church, it offers the best views of the Cuillin Mountains on the whole island.

Elgol is located 14 miles southwest of Broadford on the tip of the island’s Strathaird peninsula and is the perfect starting point for forays into the Red and Black Cuillin.

As an added bonus, the village is typically much quieter than the island’s more central tourist hotspots.

