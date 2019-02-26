100 new jobs being created at Trump Turnberry

A leading Scots hotel has announced that it is to create up to 100 new jobs, as part of the resort’s growth plans in 2019.

Trump Turnberry, the iconic resort on the Ayrshire coast, will hold a two-day recruitment drive on Wednesday 13 March (10am-2pm) and Saturday 16 March (noon–4pm), aimed at seeking out exceptional individuals to fill a wide range of positions, ranging from chefs and spa therapists to receptionists and food & beverage specialists.

Permanent, seasonal and casual roles are available, across various levels and departments within the resort. Candidates of all ages and experience are invited to attend to find out more about the exciting opportunities available at Trump Turnberry.

As well as interviews and a hotel tour, prospective candidates will have the opportunity to observe kitchen and spa demonstrations and meet current staff and managers to get further insight into working at Trump Turnberry.

Ralph Porciani, general manager at Trump Turnberry, said: ‘The hotel has undergone significant changes and improvements in recent years, and our business is growing as a result of this. Service is at the heart of everything we do here, so continuing to develop and expand our team with the right people is vitally important.

‘Our aim with our recruitment days is to really show prospective staff what Turnberry is all about, rather than relying on traditional interviews alone. The resort very much operates as a family, so it’s important that candidates get to experience our values and culture.

‘We’re seeking individuals who are just starting out in their careers, those looking for the next step up the ladder, as well as those looking for a career change. The recruitment days are a tremendous opportunity for applicants to find out more about the breadth of roles on offer and to kick-start their careers with Turnberry.

‘The hotel is already a major employer in Ayrshire, and the majority of our staff live within 20 miles of the resort. Having supported the local community for over 112 years is something we are incredibly proud of and I look forward to welcoming prospective candidates next month.’

Associates at Trump Turnberry can enjoy a wide range of exceptional benefits including world class hospitality training, subsidised accommodation, associate transport, a free meal on duty, uniforms and laundry service, preferred golf club membership rates, on property discounts within food & beverage, the use of the spa & golf facilities, global Marriott room discounts and career enhancing opportunities with Marriot International (the world’s largest hospitality company).

Making access to the recruitment days easy for local candidates, a shuttle bus service will be in operation, leaving from Ayr Train Station to Turnberry (Wednesday 13 March every hour from 9.30am to 1.30pm and Saturday 16 March every hour from 11.30am to 3.30pm).

Trump Turnberry currently employs over 480 staff across both full and part time positions.

For further information on the recruitment days, contact talent@trumpturnberry.com or call 01655 344 121.

Alternatively applicants can apply or view vacancies at www.harri.com/trumpturnberry.