Review: The Atlantic Hotel, Jersey

‘I could move here.’

We’ve all said it. You’re on holiday, drinking in the sun’s rays and (most likely) a cold one from the local brewery. And whether it’s the unfamiliar warmth from the skies kissing your cheek, the undeniably impressive views, or the rich abundance of fruits de mer on offer, you’re suddenly dreaming of a life on the beach.

But this time, I really meant it.

Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, and is just a hop, skip and a jump away from mainland UK. It is, by all counts, an idyllic island retreat and a fascinating melange of both British and French cultures. It’s a place for recharging the batteries, for switching off the blue-light monsters we call our mobile phones, and surrendering to the tranquil rhythm of island life.

My direct flight from Edinburgh took just over an hour, dropping me a mere ten-minute taxi ride from my destination – The Atlantic Hotel.

For the uninitiated, The Atlantic Hotel forms part of PoB Hotels and is owned by Patrick Burke. It has a reputation for being one of the best on the island – and for good reason. The cliff-top retreat is perfectly positioned for exploring the beautiful west side of the island (where, naturally, you get the best sunsets).

But it is the staff that truly set this place apart. Nathan, an incredibly welcoming concierge, quickly scooped up my bags and showed me to my ‘Ocean View’ bedroom. The staff at reception and in the restaurant were equally accommodating, but more on that later.

It was a quietly luxurious room with simple décor. (Think king-size bed with crisp white linen, wooden accents and a marble bathroom with Molton Brown toiletries and fluffy bath robes). It was fresh, bright and traditional.

The pared back interiors allowed the show-stopping balcony views of the Atlantic Ocean, the hotel’s gardens and tennis courts, and the neighbouring La Moye Golf Course to shine through. The sun beats down onto this side of the building all afternoon, making it a prime spot for enjoying a paperback or a post-beach-yomp nap (highly recommended).

A ‘smart’ panel allows you to dim the lights, request a turndown service, or put up your ‘DND’ sign. Coffees, teas and bottled water are all available in the room, and there’s even a daily digital newspaper.

The hotel itself opened up in 1970 and has 50 rooms (just be sure to book one with that beautiful sea view). On top of that, guests can make use of The Palm Club’s facilities which include an indoor pool, spa pool, mini gym and a sauna. (I’ve already vowed to go back and test these out when the sun isn’t shining quite so brightly).

When I’m on holiday, I want to sample the best produce from that particular region. And while this five- by nine-mile island may be small, it is decidedly mighty when it comes to top-end local produce.

The Atlantic Hotel’s Ocean Restaurant puts the island’s best producers front and centre. Milk, cream, butter and yoghurt come from Jersey Dairy; Jersey Royals and brassicas are from Manor Farm; Jersey beef and Wagyu come from Blanc Pignon Farm; Fungi Delecti supplies the fruit and veg; while seafood and shellfish come from The Jersey Oyster Company and Fin & Feather.

Ocean is where hotel guests can partake in breakfast (the chorizo eggs are a stroke of genius), a light lunch, afternoon tea, or a slap-up dinner. The stylist almost certainly took their cues from the beach, as light sea blue accents are dotted through sandy-coloured furniture.

Dinner is the jewel in the hotel’s culinary crown and is headed up be Executive Chef Will Holland, who is predicted to be one of the ten most influential chefs of the next decade (as voted by The Good Food Guide). Last year he won Chef of the Year at the Hotel Cateys Awards and with him driving the ship, Ocean also won the Restaurant of the Year Award at the Pride of Britain Hotels Awards.

In the spirit of journalistic endeavour, though, I was eager to sample the dinner offerings for myself. For starters, my plus one opted for the seared peppered beef fillet carpaccio with aubergine chutney, rocket and Parmesan salad with sourdough wafer. It was beautifully presented, and devoured within a blink of an eye – this is high praise, believe me. I went for what was the single largest truffle arancini I have ever seen, served with tender baby leaks, truffle mayonnaise and baby salad leaves. It was unctuous, filling and magnificently savoury, whetting the appetite for what was to come.

For mains, I went pescatarian (as I did for my entire Jersey adventure) with a butter-roasted turbot fillet with freshly hand-rolled tagliatelle, Jersey crab butter sauce, chilli, spring onion and coriander. This was easily the dish of the whole trip. The fish was flaky and cooked to absolute perfection, and the buttery juices had a delicate hint of the sea. Meanwhile, my plus one chose the meat dish again, which was a new-season lamb loin with braised lamb’s shoulder shepherd’s pie, pea purée, mint oil and lamb jus. Sometimes there’s no need for a fanfare or unusual flavour combos – the old ones are, quite often, the best. This beautifully pink piece of lamb, served with classic ingredients hit the spot magnificently.

At this point, our eyes were bigger than our bellies, but we decided to share a dessert of banana parfait with caramelia, speculoos and banana sorbet. This was paired with a delicious, slightly effervescent dessert wine (as recommended by our knowledgeable server). The staff were incredibly attentive, knew the menus inside out, and made the experience all the more memorable.

Any of the hotel staff will happily direct you to St Ouen’s Bay – a beautiful stretch of unspoiled coastline, golden sands and crystal clear waters that you can see from the hotel. A winding pathway leads straight to it – I left on foot straight after breakfast and it took no more than ten minutes to have my toes in the sand.

Half the fun is exploring unchartered territory yourself, but going on a local’s solid recommendation, I stopped in past El Tico (a surfer’s paradise/beach café) for a refuel. From there, you can sit and watch the surfers and sailors go past La Rocco Tower (one of Jersey’s most iconic landmarks).

Curling up above St Ouen’s Bay is another beautiful coastal pathway that leads on to a viewpoint of La Corbière – a lighthouse that was once described by Victor Hugo as ‘the herdsman of the waves’ – that juts out of the south-west tip of Jersey.

Otherwise, hop in the car and take a trip to nearby St Brelade’s Bay, and walk through to Beauport Beach… You won’t regret the short 20-minute hike when you set eyes on this slice of paradise.

Surely everyone loves the summer sun? I know I do. But while this redhead wishes she could worship said Sun God all day, I’m better suited to the milder months – May, September or October – when the days are still long and there is plenty to see and do.

Right now (May) is a gorgeous time to visit. The cooling sea breeze makes it ideal for walks around the craggy cliffs and coastal paths, but there’s still enough daylight to enjoy that all-important ice-cream on the beachfront. I recommend trotting along to St Brelade’s Bay for one of Jersey’s finest 99s along the promenade.

The details

And so came the end of my brief but beautiful trip to Jersey and The Atlantic Hotel. I may have been set to pack my bags and move over there, but the truth is – it couldn’t be easier to reach from Scotland. One direct flight and you’re there, leaving behind footprints in Jersey’s golden sand. Sometimes it’s not a tropical island we need to feel refreshed, it’s one much closer to home.

Prices at The Atlantic Hotel are from £320 per night. Check-in is from 3pm onwards, and check-out can be any time before 12pm.

Find out more on their website, or follow them on Instagram @atlanticjersey.

Tel: +44 (0)1534 744101

Mont de la Pulente, Jersey JE3 8HE.



