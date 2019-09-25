Trip to Singapore was neither Dull, Bland or Boring

A group of three friends swapped the Dull life for an exciting adventure in Singapore.

Blair Girvan, Peter Hoyer and Jonathan Wilson hail from the village of Dull, in Perth and Kinross, and they have had the trip of a lifetime, as part of an adventure video.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have taken Singapore to the world stage with the launch of a light-hearted film series, titled Unexpected Journeys, one of which features the Scottish trio.

The series – with three episodes spanning 20 minutes each – aims to surprise global audiences with the impressive range and value of experiences that both brands have to offer. The three short films have been unveiled on the campaign’s dedicated YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/UnexpectedJourneys.

The three-part series transports residents from the towns of Bland, Dull and Boring on a Singapore Airlines flight to discover Singapore.

In Unexpected Journeys, Singaporean comedian, actor and host Rishi Budhrani travels to the hometowns of The League of Extraordinary Communities for an unconventional holiday. He is hosted by a group of friends in Dull, Perthshire; a family of six in Bland, New South Wales, Australia; and a fellow comedian in Boring, Oregon, United States of America.

To return the favour, Rishi plays host to the three groups of travellers and takes them on an unexpected journey to Singapore via a Singapore Airlines flight. Their adventures in Singapore, Bland, Dull and Boring were filmed and produced as a film series.

The film series was created by SIA and STB to demonstrate the unexpected experiences that Singapore and Singapore Airlines have to offer travellers. The series authentically showcases the depth and breadth of Singapore and the distinctive experiences travellers can enjoy in the destination as well as on board Singapore Airlines.

In the series, travellers fly in style on a Singapore Airlines flight and onward on an exciting escapade to discover the exceptional range and value of unconventional experiences available in Singapore – from luxurious city-highs to action-packed adventure showdowns, tranquil nature tracks and epicurean and cultural delights.

The series highlights unexpected activities and experiences, including retail, dining, nightlife, culture and entertainment itineraries in Singapore, and intrigues visitors with a lesser-known side of Singapore. It also shines the spotlight on some of Singapore’s local talents and attractions, celebrating passionate individuals and distinctive experiences that make the journey to Singapore a truly unexpected experience.

Singapore Airlines senior vice president sales and marketing, Campbell Wilson, said: ‘Singapore Airlines is a globally-renowned symbol of Asian hospitality. With the launch of Unexpected Journeys in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, we are excited to play host to travellers as they travel with Singapore Airlines, and go off the beaten path to experience Singapore through authentic and meaningful experiences that are unforgettable and uniquely local.’

Lynette Pang, assistant chief executive, marketing group, Singapore Tourism Board, added: ‘The Unexpected Journeys campaign continues our partnership with Singapore Airlines to tell the Singapore Story to global audiences in a refreshing and light-hearted manner.

‘Working with local comedian, Rishi Budhrani, we shine the spotlight on Singapore’s lesser-known talents, businesses and authentic local experiences. Through the campaign’s bold and creative format, we invite viewers to take a sneak preview into the unexpected aspects of Singapore life through a series of three short and fun films.’

With the launch of Unexpected Journeys, Singapore Airlines and Singapore Tourism Board have again joined hands to co-create engaging and original content that alludes to unexpected experiences beyond tangible offerings. The series captivates visitors across the world through the profiling of unconventional encounters that surprise and delight throughout a traveller’s journey.

This latest collaboration between the two iconic Singaporean brands follows the success of the 2017 Singapore Airlines in-flight safety video, jointly produced by SIA and STB. The campaign was well-received, garnering a positive reception of approximately 5.5 million views to date.