Canada open for travel: Getting your eTA

Canada is welcoming tourists again. Here you can read how to apply for the mandatory eTA.

Canada is open again! Fully vaccinated travellers are once again allowed to travel to The Great White North from 7 September 2021.

And there is plenty of reason to make Canada your next holiday destination. Alternate bustling cities with breathtaking hikes in one of the many national parks, drive for hours through vast forests and along azure lakes, and experience Canadian culture at its best in remote villages.

However, before you can begin your journey, it is important to arrange an eTA (electronic travel authorisation) for Canada, as you won’t be allowed on the plane without one.

In this article we’ll walk you through the process, but first check out the following top Canadian attractions that you definitely don’t want to miss:

Canada highlights

Canada is huge. In fact, it’s the second-largest country in the world. So unsurprisingly, there are far too many sights to list them all here. But before the above-mentioned eTA Canada application process begins, here are some must-sees to get you in the mood:

Vancouver

With its mountainous setting and urban beaches, Vancouver is known as one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Downtown Vancouver is beautifully situated on a peninsula in the Strait of Georgia and is truly a feast for the eyes.

Niagara Falls

Canada’s most famous natural attraction attracts millions of visitors every year. These spectacular waterfalls tumble down a staggering 57 metres, and you can see the falls up close from multiple angles.

Nahanni National Park

The Mackenzie Mountains lie in an area that the Canadian authorities have deliberately kept unspoilt, and have designated as Nahanni National Park Reserve. Full of limestone caves and gorges, this park is great for nature lovers.

Quebec

Historic Quebec is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Canada's finest historic gems. The upper and lower town are home to many beautiful old buildings.

Banff National Park

In the heart of the imposing Rocky Mountains lies this spectacular nature reserve, where you can admire some of Canada’s most beautiful scenery and hike for hours.

This is just a small selection of all the great places to visit in Canada. If you are convinced, then start applying for your eTA right away!

Applying for an eTA in Canada

All British travellers are required to possess an eTA or a visa when entering Canada. This rule also applies to children (unless you have a Canadian passport). The eTA is valid for up to six months, and is generally only used for tourism. If you plan to study or work in Canada, you will need a visa.

Don’t be put off by the fact that you have to arrange an eTA when you travel to Canada. Compared to getting a visa at the embassy, getting an eTA couldn’t be easier. It only takes a bit of typing and a few clicks to get an approved eTA in your e-mail inbox.

Apply online

Follow the next three steps for a trouble-free eTA application process:

1. Fill in the online application form and get your eTA application started. Do this as soon aspossible once you’ve booked your trip, so you are sure to be on time. Filling it out will take you no more than five minutes.

2. Pay for your eTA using Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Paypal. The eTA for Canada costs just £19.95.

3. Wait until your eTA for Canada arrives in your email. Keep an eye on it (also your spambox). It usually takes up to a few days before it arrives.

That’s it! An eTA is not a paper document, but an electronic authorization. This means you don’t need to print anything.

Is your eTA for Canada urgent, maybe because you’re leaving for Canada on very short notice? No problem at all. You can also submit an urgent application, which will get your eTA in your mailbox within 20 minutes. Multiple applications for several people can be submitted at once using one form.

Things to keep in mind

Finally, there are a few things to consider before you start the application process for your eTA. There are a number of requirements for obtaining this travel document. These requirements can be found when you apply online, so look them over before applying. Once you have applied for an an eTA, it is valid for five years.

Once the eTA is granted, you are officially approved for travel to Canada!