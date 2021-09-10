A unique night time promenade performance

Dunes by the sea are coming to life each night until September 19.

Commissioned by Hospitalfield and Arbroath 2020+1, Over Lunan is an extraordinary promenade performance in the dunes of Lunan Bay near Arbroath in Angus.

Created by Angus Farquhar, creative director of social action and arts organisation Aproxima Arts with dramaturg and former Artistic Director of the Unicorn Theatre Purni Morell, this significant live commission blends an atmospheric ambisonic sound installation and live music with elements of public memorial.

As darkness falls, audience members become immersed in one of Scotland’s most stunning coastal locations; in an unusual work that draws on the fragility of the natural world and ancient flood mythologies. This special open-air production runs until 19 September (no performance on 13th).

Our world is formed and connected by the sea. Thousands of years ago, these coastlines were shaped by cataclysmic events; in Mesopotamia too, mythical floods gave rise to stories of the Apkallu – half-fish, half-human sages who emerged from the sea to bring wisdom to our ancestors, living in what became known as the ‘cradle of civilisation’.

Thousands of years later, those same lands lie decimated by war and the world’s oceans are rising again… what would the Apkallū say if they returned to speak for one last time?

