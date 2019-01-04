8 beach holidays that won’t ruin New Year’s resolutions

Travel agents all over the Scotland will be busy preparing for Sunshine Saturday tomorrow, 5 January.

Holidaymakers are set to click ‘book now’ on their beach holiday destination of choice, but how does this fit in with the one in five of us setting our 2019 resolutions this week?

In a recent survey, ‘to get fit for a holiday’ was cited as the third most important reason for pledging a New Year’s resolution, but why go to all the hard work only to break your resolve with all-you-can-eat-and-drink holiday once the summer rolls around?

From relaxing wellness retreats to action-packed fitness bootcamps, custom beach towel company We Are Promotional has created the ultimate list of healthy beach holiday destinations to book this Sunshine Saturday.

1. A Sardinian Fitness Fix

This relaxing retreat features kite surfing and cycling adventures, where you’ll race through the twists and turns of the Italian island of Sardinia. The breezy retreat is perfect for watersports such as sailing and windsurfing along the crystal clear blue waters off the coast of Costa Smeralda.

Relaxation is just as important at this retreat, chill out and read by the pool or visit the spa for a relaxing muscle massage, the perfect way to relax after a hardcore cycling or windsurfing session down on the beach.

You can book this for 7 nights in May 2019 from £655pp .

2. A Kenyan Beach Fitness and Safari Adventure

Live the Instagram dream with this beach fitness and safari adventure retreat. Follow in the literal footsteps of fitness influencer Zanna Van Dijk as she guides you through her exclusive workouts in beautiful Watamu. From paddle boarding in the clear blue waters of the Kenyan coast, to kayaking through the mangrove lagoons opposite the resort, this resort is relaxing and exciting in equal measures.

You can book this amazing Kenyan adventure for 7 nights in July 2019 from £2,781pp .

3. Yoga, Surf and Spa retreat in Morocco

If surfing is your thing then this activity holiday is the perfect way to blow away the cobwebs and improve your skills on the board. Top class surfing instructors will guide you as you weave through the waves of the Atlantic. When you’re all surfed out, there’s plenty of other activities to enjoy, from relaxing Yoga sessions, pumping Crossfit workouts and a complimentary welcome massage to ease those sore muscles. With Morocco being just a 3.5 hour flight from the UK, this could be the perfect destination to make the most of your break.

You can book the Yoga, Surf & Spa in Morocco – 7 nights in April from £755 (based on 2 sharing).

4. Detox and Unwind in Thailand

If you’re looking to detox and get ready for the year ahead, then this retreat in Thailand really is a little piece of heaven. Located within a jungle resort, you’ll be far away from the hustle and bustle of the city, ready to really zone out and relax.

This retreat offers a range of wellness activities, ranging from yoga and pilates through to all-inclusive massage treatments and meditation sessions.

You can book this 7 night detox package at a jungle resort in Thailand (from £955pp).

5. A Longevity Bootcamp in Portugal

At this retreat you’ll work hard to re-energise and rebalance with the help of the first-class instructors guiding you all the way, making it the perfect choice if you’re a beginner or new to activity holidays. From the low calorie meal plan to the yoga mats, everything is provided for you on this retreat.

Portugal is a quick 2.5 hour flight from the UK, making it easy and quick to get to, to make the most of this amazing retreat.

You can book the longevity bootcamp in Portugal from €1,805pp for 7 nights.

6. New Zealand, New You

Source:

You’ll have the experience of a lifetime if you book this world-class yoga and mindfulness retreat in New Zealand. Situated by Lake Wakatipu, this retreat is not for the faint-hearted, with activities such as sub-alpine hikes and strength training classes on offer. One unique point about this retreat is it’s eco-friendly policy including a completely whole foods and vegetarian menu plus the all-inclusive theraputic massages.

You can book the Aro Ha Wellness Retreat in New Zealand for 5 days from £2,625 pp.

7. Tennis and Golf in the Sunshine State

Whether you’re a golf and tennis pro, or a complete novice you’ll be ready to ‘love’ this tennis and golf retreat in the sunshine state. Located on the beautiful Tampa coastline, the Floridian sunshine makes it the perfect place to practice your tennis and golf swings in equal measure. The golf course is 18-holes of world-class golf and the tennis academy is run by top coaches, ready to help you improve your serve.

You can book this golf and tennis activity trip in Florida , 7 days from £1,210 pp

8. Open Air Beach Yoga Retreat in Greece

This retreat offers a truly luxurious experience. Located on a private island in Greece, you’ll enjoy two open-air yoga sessions overlooking the ocean for a complete sense of calm. Escape the rat-race and embrace being off the grid with this private retreat. It’s completely all-inclusive, from the fully vegetarian menu through to the organic and vegan wines served with dinner. The island is only accessible via boat, which are provided by the retreat, completely free of charge.