‘Outdoor adventures manager’ joins Gleneagles

GLENEAGLES has appointed an “outdoor adventures manager” to help children enjoy its 850-acre estate.

Alan McGonagle, 34, from Loch Lomond, was previously manager of Pinkston Watersports in Glasgow, a community paddle sports hub and home to Scotland’s only artificial whitewater course.

The Perthshire hotel has also created an “adventurer’s guide” featuring more than 50 activities to encourage kids to enjoy the outdoors.

McGonagle said: “As someone who has always loved the outdoors, it’s a joy to be able to say my full-time job involves using that passion and experience to help create positive nature-based learning experiences for our younger guests and their families.

“There’s a noticeable demand for outdoor-based activities that get children away from screens, especially after being cooped up for so long over the past few months.”

