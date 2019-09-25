Hotel’s special offer to former Thomas Cook staff

An award-winning Scottish hotel is doing its bit to help Thomas Cook staff who have lost their jobs after the travel firm crashed.

Perthshire’s East Haugh House Hotel was named Scotland’s Hotel of the Year (under 50 rooms) at the 2019 Prestige Hotel Awards earlier of this year.

But now the four star boutique country house hotel located in Pitlochry is thinking of others in their hour of need, to try and give their spirits a lift.

Award-winning chef patron Neil McGown said: ‘We are thinking of everyone at Thomas Cook who yesterday suddenly lost their jobs they worked so hard at – cabin crew, admin staff, store managers, sales & marketing teams, travel agents, pilots… and many more.

‘As a treat to give you something to look forward to, we’d like to welcome you to the tranquil surroundings of Highland Perthshire in Scotland as our guests. You deserve a break!

‘So we’re offering a one night stay for two at East Haugh House to be taken in November, December or January, and we have 5 of these available for former Thomas Cook employees.’

The offer is on a first come, first served, basis, and those interested should get in touch via Facebook messenger and provide proof that they worked for Thomas Cook.

