Hotels news round-up: Murrayshall, Balbirnie, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest news from Scotland’s hotels.

THE latest step in a £30 million investment at Murrayshall Country Estate in Perthshire has been completed.

The hotel has spent £1m refurbishing 14 of its junior and senior suites, including upgrading their en-suite bathrooms, some of which feature roll-top baths and walk-in showers.

Dining tables also allow the hotel’s chefs to serve meals to guests in their suites.

A luxury spa, glamping pods, and golfing facilities – including an academy, driving range, and professional shop – also feature in the £30m investment by owner Stellar Asset Management.

Balbirnie House Hotel in Fife has been named as the “best wedding hotel on a global level” at the Haute Grandeur Awards.

It marks the third time that the Scottish hotel has won the prize, following on from its victories last year and in 2019.

The hotel has just notched up its busiest year, with wedding bookings up 25%.

Some 200 couples will tie the knot at Balbirnie next year, with all the summer Saturdays in 2024 already booked up too.

Inverlochy Castle near Fort William has unveiled plans to convert its stables into eight bedrooms.

The expansion will take its total number of bedrooms up to 35.

Norbert Lieder, managing director of Inverlochy Castle Management International, which runs the hotel, said: “This ambitious project will see the listed castle stables and walled garden carefully restored to breathe new life into the estate grounds and provide an additional luxurious and unique space for guests to enjoy.

“We want everyone who steps inside to feel like they’re being welcomed into our home, and the designs retain as much original character as possible.”

The Dakota Hotel in Glasgow will open the Dear Green Place’s first dedicated negroni bar on Friday.

The hotel’s library bar will be transformed into a negroni hangout each Friday and Saturday evening.

Drinks brand Campari has supplied a three-litre barrel so the bartenders can age some of their negronis.

Cocktails being added to the bar’s list include “The Old Par”, a negroni made with rye whiskey that was created in 1928 at Harry’s Bar in Venice.

Sticking with bars and, through in Edinburgh, The Glasshouse is opening what’s described as the capital’s first “Mirror, mirror bar”.

“Visitors who would like to try out these cocktails just need to whisper their order to the shimmering mirror at The Glasshouse’s rooftop Calton Suite and watch as their drink magically appears,” explained the hotel.

The pop-up bar is opening as part of Edinburgh Cocktail Week, which is on 7-16 October.

Star Trek fans asking for a “mirror universe” Romulan ale are likely to be disappointed…

And finally, all the electricity being bought by German hotel chain Motel One for its UK sites is now generated from renewable energy.

The company opened its first British branch in Edinburgh in 2013 and now also has hotels in Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Newcastle.

In total, the chain has 2,194 rooms in the UK.

Since opening in Britain, the group has reduced its carbon emissions by 47%.

