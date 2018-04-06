Glasgow and Edinburgh are UK’s top travel choices

Scotland’s big two cities have dominated a British poll on 2018 city destinations.

Using booking data from its collection of over 250 independent properties across Great Britain, combined with YouGov and Google search data, Best Western has created a list of the top 10 UK tourism hotspots for this year.

Scotland reigned supreme overall, with Glasgow and Edinburgh taking first and second place, beating the London to the top spot. The majority of the top five was dominated by major cities, suggesting a move away from picturesque English locations towards more city breaks.

In the battle of the northern English national parks, North Yorkshire has pipped the Lake District to make the top ten, and surprisingly the popular South West coastal towns, usually dominating tourism lists are towards the bottom of the list.

Staycations are on the up and international travellers are increasingly seeing the UK as an attractive holiday destination, with a peak in demand from international visitors beginning in April. According to UK Travel and Tourism data from ONS, visits to the UK by overseas travellers saw a 5% increase in 2017, whilst international travel by UK residents fell by 3%.

Best Western Great Britain has revealed the locations that are set to be in highest demand in 2018:

1. Glasgow. Famed for its rich history and architecture, Glasgow is now a cultural hub that is home to the Scottish Ballet, Scottish Opera and National Theatre of Scotland.

2. Edinburgh. As Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh epitomizes everything that is quintessentially Scottish, with Edinburgh Castle looking over the city, housing Scotland’s crown jewels and the Stone of Destiny.

3. London. London needs little introduction. The city has everything a UK traveller could need, from food, to history, art and culture and everything in between.

4. Manchester. In recent years, investment in Manchester has positioned it as a digital hub of the north of England – another accolade to add to the city’s already rich and vibrant heritage.

5. Bath. Set in the rolling hills of southwest England, Bath is famed for its natural hot springs and stunning Georgian architecture – perfect for a relaxing break.

6. Brighton and Hove. One of the UK’s most colourful seaside towns, Brighton is one of the most vibrant and diverse places in the country. Not to mention being home to the world-famous Brighton pier!

7. North Yorkshire. Covering everything from the picturesque North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales, to the beautiful town of Harrogate and the winding streets of York, North Yorkshire gives its residents good reason to be proud.

8. Devon. For visitors to the UK looking for a beach holiday, Devon is the place to be. Home to stunning sandy beaches, national parks and even fossil cliffs for the history fanatics, Devon has it all.

9. Cornwall. Dubbed as the ‘Cornish Riviera’, Cornwall has hundreds of sandy beaches and stunning views to enjoy – not to mention the famous ice-cream.

10. Dorset. Known for its ‘Jurassic Coast’, a long stretch on the English Channel that contains many fossils and natural landmarks, including an ancient stone arch and the layered cliffs at Lulworth Cove, Dorset is the perfect location for the explorer.

Les Asplen, managing director of Best Western Great Britain, said: ‘It’s great to see London third in the list because Britain is bigger and better than just the capital city and we should be highlighting the other great places to visit in 2018.

‘The top 10 as highlighted by our research should be on every must visit list in 2018 and as the largest collection of independent hotels in Great Britain we are proud to have brilliantly different places to check into, before checking out the locations on the list.’

To find out more about Best Western Great Britain, or to book a hotel at one of the top 10 must-visit locations, click HERE.